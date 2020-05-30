There is no longer any reason not to launch Yesterday Cut

Fans create rumors about Snyder Cut launch announcement to do the same for Yesterday's Cut of Suicide Squad and James Gunn supports it

Now that Zack Snyder Justice League is on the way, there really is no reason not to release David Ayer's director's cut Suicide Squad. It has been officially announced that Snyder's long-awaited cut of League of Justice will launch in 2021 on HBO Max, and some DC fans hope David Ayer's version of Suicide Squad you'll finally get your own release too.

As the third installment in the DC Extended Universe, Suicide Squad he was ready to adopt a darker and more solid version of his character: a group of captured supervillains who work for the government in exchange for reduced sentences. Unfortunately, due to extensive reshoots, editing was choppy, the tone was very inconsistent, and several characters were dramatically underdeveloped.

The disappointing theatrical cut of League of Justice (which mostly featured images taken by Joss Whedon) caused a lot of unrest among fans. Snyder's original story was replaced by something more streamlined, lighthearted, and generic. This led fans to push relentlessly for the Snyder Cut, until Warner Bros. finally forced it. Fans who were not happy with the theatrical version of Suicide Squad Warner Bros. launched in 2016 was inspired by the success of the #ReleasetheSnyderCut movement to make similar demands on behalf of Yesterday. Now that Zack Snyder Justice League is coming true, the idea of ​​a Suicide Squad The director's cut seems much more doable.

DCEU Canon is no longer strict

Then Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and League of Justice Criticized by critics and movie buffs in general, Warner Bros. changed the direction of the DCEU away from a strict shared canon. Todd Phillips jester presented a dark and haunting narrative that was unlike any other Joker the audience had ever seen before, and ignored the existence of Suicide SquadThe Joker. Along with this, Ezra Miller's cameo on the television show The CW The flash It opens up possibilities for alternate timelines or universes that can be explored, and demonstrates a relaxed vision to keep TV and movie universes separate. Meanwhile, Matt Reeves bat Man He appears to be leaving Ben Affleck's version of the character behind and embarking on a fresh start with Robert Pattinson on paper.

Aspects like these demonstrate that DCEU is not only introducing newer perspectives and more unconventional shots of classic DC characters, but is also loosening its grip on the idea of ​​strictly maintained creative tone and continuity (as Marvel has done. Cinematic Universe). DCEU canon is now flexible enough to allow alternate versions of movies like Snyder Cut, and the same is true for Yesterday's cut as well. HBO Max has already been creating space for superheroes like Green Lantern and additional goodies like the Snyder Cut, and the launch of the Yesterday Cut would fit perfectly. Also, the release would not undermine James Gunn's upcoming sequel / soft reboot The suicide squadSince that movie seems to be starting off with a mostly fresh slate anyway.

Has the blessing of suicide squad director James Gunn

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, in a cheep replying to a fan, he has said he would have no problem with the release of Yesterday's cut Suicide Squad. His support for Ayer and his creative abilities show that he is probably just as excited as fans to see what Ayer had in store. Suicide Squad originally. The Liberation Suicide SquadDirector's cut wouldn't undermine excitement over Gunn 2021 movie The suicide squad; If anything, it could give stakeholders a much-needed boost, as the idea of ​​a partial reboot of a movie that was only released five years ago has created more confusion than anticipation. Yesterday replied warmly to Gunn's tweet, praising Gunn's creativity as a filmmaker.

The directors of both shots on the big screen of the Suicide Squad respect each other, and both are interested in the idea of Suicide SquadYesterday Cut is seen by fans. Gunn in particular doesn't seem to mind the idea of ​​another version of Suicide Squad Premiere at approximately the same time as your own movie. Since several characters are making a comeback (like Harley Quinn from Margot Robbie, Captain Boomerang from Jai Courtney, and Amanda Waller from Viola Davis), The Cut Yesterday could actually serve as a great cross-promotion piece.

The Snyder cut shows that it can be done

The release of Snyder Cut is awaited by fans around the world. The announcement was preceded by a long-standing campaign by those who wanted to see Snyder's original vision, which included establishing Darkseid as the villain of a sequel and entire subplots that were left out. The release could also shed some light on the sequel to League of Justice and the direction it was supposed to take. And, as a bonus for WarnerMedia, the Snyder Cut, which is exclusive to HBO Max, can help attract subscribers in the second year of streaming service.

Similarly, the possibility of a director cut from Suicide Squad It has rekindled some of the initial hype for the movie after the release of the first teasers (featuring many scenes that didn't end in the movie). It is true that there would be some expense associated with finishing the cut of the Yesterday movie; Warner Bros. is spending $ 20-30 million on the Snyder cut of League of Justice., due to the visual effects work that needs finishing and other post-production costs. However, the budget for Suicide SquadThe director's cut would likely be lower and justifiable as the cost of a new exclusive release for HBO Max. Overall, there seems to be no reason not to deliver the Cut Yesterday, and there are plenty of good reasons to do so.

