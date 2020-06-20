There is no playbook for the battle between mayors and police right now

On Thursday, when the council approved a long-delayed series of police reforms, Johnson faced his own record and the hypocritical allegations stemming from a 2015 budget vote that increased the New York Police Department by 1,300 officers.

"I want to apologize for that," said Johnson. "And don't make excuses, and don't sit here today and give you a list of reasons why. This moment is a reckoning. It's a reckoning for America, it's a reckoning for our city."

And White House President Donald Trump is pouring fuel on the fire almost every day with a barrage of tweets amplifying some of the loudest, but least popular, slogans and demands on the left, such as those of "impeach to the police". As he attempts to pitch his rival this fall, alleged Democratic nominee Joe Biden, a moderate with a "tough on crime" criminal justice record, like a throwing radical.

Problems in Atlanta and New York

Several police officers in Atlanta responded this week to a prosecutor's decision to charge former officer Garrett Rolfe with murder and other charges, days after he shot Brooks, calling in sick, refusing to answer calls in half of six areas of the department and, in some cases, only leave their premises if another officer requests help.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a possible Democratic vice presidential election, has been among city officials stepping the line between a popular push to at least increase police accountability and anger between police officers and her union by the new scrutiny.

In a CNN interview Wednesday night, Bottoms, whose police chief Erika Shields resigned after the Brooks murder, spoke about the drop in morale within the force and spoke about a pay rise that officers they received from their administration a "commitment" from the city, he said, that should be reciprocated by the police. But the situation, Bottoms admitted, was unprecedented.

"There is no playbook for what we are dealing with right now, across the country," said the first-term mayor. "So what I do know is that we have many men and women who work for our police department who care about this city, and they work every day with integrity and with honest interactions with our communities. And so those are the people who I hope they show up for work. "

Bottoms, who suggested that resistance within the ranks to eliminate endangered "bad officers" from both the police force and the community, faces a similar challenge for mayors in cities like Buffalo and New York, where elected leaders They are being pressured to take clearer positions. – and action – in response to episodes of police violence.

In 2013, De Blasio followed through on a promise to reform the police and improve relations with minority communities that had been affected by Bloomberg-era policies, such as "stop and search," which disproportionately targeted people of color.

After a grand jury decided not to indict a New York police officer in the 2014 murder of Eric Garner, de Blasio, whose wife is black, spoke in personal terms about conversations he had with his son about how to deal with with the police.

"We have had to literally train him, as families have done throughout this city for decades, how to be especially careful in any encounters he has with the police officers who are there to protect him," de Blasio said, sharing a family experience for parents of black and brown children from all over the country.

Shortly after De Blasio made those public comments, a gunman shot and killed a couple of young police officers in an unprovoked attack in Brooklyn, triggering a storm of accusations, especially of the president of the city's largest police union, who said there was "blood on the hands" from the mayor's office.

A former de Blasio aide said the incident, which generated national attention when officers turned their backs on the mayor during one of the officers' funerals, wreaked havoc on De Blasio.

"Making him recover so quickly from a moment of real excitement about his son and what it is like to raise an African American boy in this country, until a few weeks later, is now blamed for the deaths of two young police officers … that it's (difficult), "said the former assistant.

De Blasio's mixed messages in response to clear video evidence of police brutality during the protests has been the subject of violent and personal backlash from activists, who have demanded his resignation during the protests, and even some former employees, but Its position is also emblematic of the challenges that mayors face in small and medium-sized cities.

Benjamin Levin, a professor of law at the University of Colorado who studies criminal justice reform and has written about the relationship between police and elected officials, said the situation in New York, for all the unique factors at play, also it highlights the deepest and most difficult questions that mayors face in dealing with their own police forces.

"The fact that De Blasio is doing what he is doing in this political moment, with the pressure he has from the protesters and the public, and with the fact that he is not ready for reelection, is a sign of how profound it is social fixation with surveillance and with the criminal system is, "Levin said. "Even at a time when there is likely to be relatively little cost to De Blasio, he still doesn't understand his (role) as really taking on the police or taking on the troublesome aspects of the system."

Trump and police unions lash out

The Trump era has further complicated the work of mayors and, in some cases, has sparked more combative rhetoric from some union police leaders. In New York, the Association of Benevolent Sergeants misled Blasio's daughter, tweeting personal information from a police report after her arrest at a protest in late May. Lt. Bob Kroll, president of the Minneapolis Police Federation, appeared onstage with Trump at a 2019 rally and in a letter to officers after George Floyd's murder excoriated local leaders.

The Fraternal Police Order endorsed Trump during his 2016 campaign, and its executive director Jim Pasco told the Washington Post last year that he estimated that 80% of its members supported Trump. Most of the organized workforce is merging around Biden in 2020, but police unions are a rare sector that has grown as membership declines in other industries. Their behavior has sparked a complicated debate on the left, as some activists pressure the AFL-CIO, the country's largest labor organization, to oust its police union, the International Union of Police Associations.

Vince Champion, Southeast Regional Director of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers, told CNN this week that the union had not been involved in planning the slowdown in Atlanta. But he accused city leaders of leaving officers without clear guidance amid the turmoil.

"They are fed up," Champion said of the officers. "I mean, their mayor came out and said that everything they used to do with the use of force is invalid, 'don't do it'. So, I don't know how we defend ourselves when people want to fight with us "

Brian Luciano, president of the Virginia Beach, Virginia Police Charitable Association, recently said that the unions have no intention of backing down, arguing that officers accused of misconduct need solid support at a time when political leaders face public pressure to tackle it more aggressively.

"Municipalities do not always have the best interest of the officers at heart. They will do what is convenient for them for their political purposes," Luciano told CNN. "We believe that our role is to protect the rights of the accused. And in some cases, the accused is the police officer."

Meanwhile, Trump has continued to embrace and fan the most unpleasant elements of that culture. Amid this year's protests, he tweeted, "When the looting begins, the shooting begins." In 2017, he infamously told a police audience in New York not to "be too nice" in arresting people, suggesting that they shouldn't work too hard to avoid mistreating suspects.

"Then watching the police applaud that, no, doesn't help the problem we're dealing with when it comes to disparities and racial disparities in policing," said Dayton, Ohio, Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democrat and second vice president. of the United States Conference of Mayors. "Not surprisingly, it's pretty typical of what we've had over the past three and a half years in leadership of the federal administration, but it makes it more difficult."

The Trump Justice Department has also largely abdicated proactive oversight of police departments with troubling records. The movement toward consent decrees that grew during the Obama administration stopped when the president took office and, according to Whaley, further complicated the way for mayors to seek meaningful reforms.

"Having that kind of tool for mayors to lean on and retire from, allows (mayors) to deal with very old contracts that may have really gotten out of balance, allows them to make recruitment changes that can't be done." it changes even by a vote of the people, "Whaley said. "Those are the kinds of problems that you're talking about when you're talking about systemic change. You need that support and that's not here right now."