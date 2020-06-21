A man was arrested after three people were stabbed to death and three others were seriously injured in a mass stabbing in a British park, but authorities now say the incident is not considered a terrorist attack.

The suspect, a 25-year-old resident of Reading, England, apparently entered the busy Forbury Gardens park on a bright summer afternoon and began cutting people randomly, according to reports. At least 12 people were stabbed.

A witness described the alleged stabber as a "long person" walking through the park who "suddenly shouted out some unintelligible words and surrounded a large group trying to stab them," according to the BBC.

Initial reports indicated that the incident was being treated by police as "terrorism-related," but authorities have since said they do not believe there is a terrorist link.

The man was arrested on suspicion of murder, police said. No other suspects are sought.

"There is no intelligence to suggest that there is more danger to the public, however we urge people to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious by calling the police," said chief superintendent of detectives Ian Hunter, adding: "Currently not This is being treated as a terrorism incident, however, officers remain open-minded as to the motivation for the incident and are being supported by colleagues from Counter Terrorism Policing South East. "

Armed police were later seen breaking into an apartment complex near the park, but it is unclear how the houses on Basingstoke Road were connected to the fatal stabbings.