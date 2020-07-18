There was "courage and dignity" even in his weakness.

Reverend Raphael G. Warnock delivers praise for Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta on June 23. Curtis Compton / Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

The Rev. Raphael Warnock described his visit to Rep. John Lewis's bedside on CNN's new day on Saturday.

"I was his pastor but he was my mentor," said Warnock. "I got a call from the family several days ago, asking me to go home and I was there by his bed."

Warnock said he exchanged words with Lewis and told him how much he loved him. He said Lewis replied, "I love you, too, brother."

Even in her weakness, there was a deep sense of "determination and strength, courage and dignity," Warnock said.

"We lost a lot yesterday," Warnock said, referring to the death of Lewis C.T.'s friend and colleague. They lived earlier in the day.

"We lost a true hero yesterday, but the work is in our hands," said Warnock.

He said Lewis would want "the good fight" to continue. Voter rights must now be strengthened so that citizens living in this pandemic do not have to choose between "losing their vote and losing their lives," Warnock said.