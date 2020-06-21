There were no arrests in shootings in the Seattle protest zone that killed 1

SEATTLE – Seattle police investigated a weekend shooting at a park in the city's protest zone Sunday that killed a 19-year-old man and seriously injured another person. No arrests were made.

An "active and ongoing" investigation into the shooting was ongoing, which occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in an area near the center known as CHOP, for the "Busy Capitol Protest" zone, Detective Mark Jamieson said. The suspect or suspects fled the scene, and the police asked the public for any information that could identify them.

The area evolved after weeks of protests in the city over police brutality and racism following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Officers responding to the shooting said they were having trouble getting to the scene because they were "greeted by a violent crowd that prevented the officers from safely accessing the victims," ​​according to a police blog.

The video released later Saturday by police appears to show officers arriving at the protest zone saying they want to reach the victim and enter when people yell at them that the victim has already left. Police mainly withdrew from the area after clashes with protesters, KIRO-TV reported.

Private vehicles took two men with gunshot wounds to Harborview Medical Center, where the 19-year-old man died. A 33-year-old man, whose name was not immediately released, remained in critical condition Sunday, hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg told KOMO-TV.

The King County medical examiner's office had yet to reveal the identity of the dead man. Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant said he was black.

The CHOP zone is a multi-block area cordoned off by protesters near a police station in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood following protests against police violence since the George Floyd police murder in Minneapolis several weeks ago. President Donald Trump criticized Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Governor Jay Inslee for allowing the area.

Mike Solan, president of a police union representing more than 1,000 Seattle officers, told KIRO after the shootings that he fears for the safety of law enforcement and the community at large.

"The community is at serious risk, and the men and women who provide that public safety service are also at serious risk," Solan said. He urged Seattle police to post all body camera footage of the incident early Saturday to show the public the dangers officers face on a daily basis.