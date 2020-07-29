These 10 vehicles are scarce due to COVID-19

Auto sales were affected in recent months due to the coronavirus pandemic, as was production.

Weeks of plant closings reduced the supply chain, leading to smaller than ideal inventories as more buyers began to return to showrooms.

Several popular models, like the Kia Telluride that was named 2020 World Car of the Year, are getting harder to find, and so are the incentive programs for them. Toyota, which makes many of its cars and trucks as fast as it can sell them at best, has been struggling to keep up with demand for several superior models. The situation is not much better for perennially popular vehicles like the Subaru Crosstrek and the Jeep Wrangler.

According to a new TrueCar report, here are 10 models with demand-to-inventory ratios that could make it hard to have on hand for a great price, if at all, in the coming weeks.

Kia telluride Toyota tacoma Hyundai Palisade Toyota 4Runner Toyota tundra Toyota Sienna Toyota Rav4 Subaru Crosstrek Jeep wrangler Dodge Challenger

