These 9 hand sanitizers can be toxic, FDA warns

Attention Consumers: If you are using hand sanitizer to help protect yourself against the new coronavirus, a federal agency warned over the weekend that at least nine of these products should be avoided because they may contain a toxic chemical.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced over the weekend that at least nine hand sanitizers made by Eskbiochem SA de CV in Mexico may be toxic "due to the possible presence of methanol (wood alcohol), a substance that it can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested. "

HERE IS THE RIGHT WAY TO USE HAND DISINFECTANT, ACCORDING TO THE CDC

"Methanol is not an acceptable ingredient for hand sanitizers and should not be used because of its toxic effects," the FDA continued. "Consumers who have been exposed to methanol-containing hand sanitizers should seek immediate treatment, which is critical to the possible reversal of the toxic effects of methanol poisoning."

The affected products are the following:

Completely clean hand sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)

Good Gel Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Gel (NDC: 74589-010-10)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

The federal agency analyzed samples of Lavar Gel and CleanCare No Germ, finding that Lavar Gel contains 81 percent methanol and no ethyl alcohol, while CleanCare No Germ contains 28 percent methanol.

The FDA contacted the company and recommended that it remove these hand sanitizers from the market. However, Eskbiochem "has not taken steps to remove these potentially dangerous products from the market", to date, and the FDA was eventually forced to issue the warning, authorities said.

Signs of methanol poisoning include nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, and can lead to permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system, or death.

CORONAVIRUS FACE MASKS MUST BE PUBLIC IN PUBLIC, WHICH IT SAYS IN UPDATED GUIDANCE

"Although everyone who uses these products on their hands is at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as substitutes for alcohol (ethanol) are at increased risk for methanol poisoning," the FDA said.

Consumers who have one of the affected hand sanitizers should not only stop using it, but also "immediately dispose of it in appropriate hazardous waste containers," the FDA advised. "Do not throw or pour these products down the drain."