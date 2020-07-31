These aid programs expire unless Congress acts

But now three key aid programs have expired or are nearing completion. And lawmakers are deeply divided on what to do next, even as a renewed wave of cases threatens to topple the nascent economic recovery.

Senate Republicans launched a $ 1 trillion aid package earlier this week, but he strongly disagrees with what House Democrats proposed in legislation they passed in May.

The program that has provided millions of unemployed Americans with an additional $ 600 a week in unemployment benefits formally expires on Friday. But most of those on the show have already received their latest enhanced payments, which covered the week ending last weekend.

This measure was one of the top three expansions of the nation's unemployment program in the $ 2 trillion CARES Act. It has not only helped the unemployed pay for housing and food, but it has also sustained the economy.

However, when combined with state benefits, the $ 600 increase has also provided more than two-thirds of the unemployed with more money than they received in wages, according to a University of Chicago calculation. That has led to concerns among Republicans and employers that it is keeping some of the unemployed on the sidelines and delaying the economic recovery.

That's a primary reason the Republican bill calls for cutting the weekly pay to $ 200 until states implement a system that replaces approximately 70% of the wages of laid-off workers. The supplement would expire on December 31.

But Democrats say the economy is still weak and the unemployed still need assistance. The House bill would continue with the $ 600 upgrade until early next year.

Eviction protection

Housing instability has been an impending crisis in the context of the pandemic, as the economic consequences, along with the absence of a comprehensive federal response, have left tenants vulnerable.

Last Friday, the federal eviction moratorium expired, leaving more than 12 million tenants in federally subsidized or federally supported properties at risk of becoming homeless.

On Sunday Larry Kudlow, the White House's top economic adviser, said the eviction moratorium will be extended, but that has yet to be seen. Meanwhile, millions of Americans continue to struggle with monthly rent payments amid the relentless pandemic.

Some 23 million tenants are at risk of being evicted by September 30, according to a report by the Covid-19 Eviction Defense Project and the Aspen Institute's Financial Security Program. The most vulnerable to being evicted are undocumented people, low-income tenants, and tenants of color.

Meanwhile, more than 26% of adults reported missing monthly rent or mortgage payments or that they had little or no confidence that their homes could make rent or mortgage payments next month on time. , according to the most recent weekly survey by the Census Bureau.

Small Business Relief

Congress has awarded about $ 660 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program. He helped keep these companies open and their employees employed.

The effort, which still has $ 130 billion in remaining funds, will expire on August 8.

In the bill they introduced this week, Senate Republicans would reuse that money, add $ 90 billion, and allow businesses to get second loans. Businesses must have fewer than 300 employees and be able to demonstrate 50% reductions in earnings compared to a comparable period before the outbreak.

The proposal also reduces the amount a borrower can receive from $ 10 million to $ 2 million and gives businesses more flexibility in how they spend money. The loan amount is intended to cover only the costs of two and a half months.

Additionally, the bill creates a separate low-interest, long-term loan program for seasonal businesses or low-income communities.

The legislation would extend the deadline to apply until December 31, according to Thomas Wade, director of financial services policy at the American Action Forum, a right-leaning group of experts.

House Democrats did not include additional money for the Paycheck Protection Program on their aid bill, but they pushed back the deadline to apply for a loan until the end of the year. Some Democrats have said they would support expanding the program now that applications have slowed down.

The House bill included $ 10 billion for a separate small business loan program, known as economic injury disaster loans. The program ran out of money last week, using all of the $ 20 billion already allocated by Congress for advance loans.