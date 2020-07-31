These aid programs expire unless Congress acts

Senate Republicans launched a $ 1 trillion aid package earlier this week, but he strongly disagrees with what House Democrats proposed in legislation they passed in May.
However, when combined with state benefits, the $ 600 increase has also provided more than two-thirds of the unemployed with more money than they received in wages, according to a University of Chicago calculation. That has led to concerns among Republicans and employers that it is keeping some of the unemployed on the sidelines and delaying the economic recovery.
But Democrats say the economy is still weak and the unemployed still need assistance. The House bill would continue with the $ 600 upgrade until early next year.
Eviction protection
Housing instability has been an impending crisis in the context of the pandemic, as the economic consequences, along with the absence of a comprehensive federal response, have left tenants vulnerable.
Some 23 million tenants are at risk of being evicted by September 30, according to a report by the Covid-19 Eviction Defense Project and the Aspen Institute's Financial Security Program. The most vulnerable to being evicted are undocumented people, low-income tenants, and tenants of color.
Small Business Relief
The effort, which still has $ 130 billion in remaining funds, will expire on August 8.
In the bill they introduced this week, Senate Republicans would reuse that money, add $ 90 billion, and allow businesses to get second loans. Businesses must have fewer than 300 employees and be able to demonstrate 50% reductions in earnings compared to a comparable period before the outbreak.
The proposal also reduces the amount a borrower can receive from $ 10 million to $ 2 million and gives businesses more flexibility in how they spend money. The loan amount is intended to cover only the costs of two and a half months.
Additionally, the bill creates a separate low-interest, long-term loan program for seasonal businesses or low-income communities.
The legislation would extend the deadline to apply until December 31, according to Thomas Wade, director of financial services policy at the American Action Forum, a right-leaning group of experts.
House Democrats did not include additional money for the Paycheck Protection Program on their aid bill, but they pushed back the deadline to apply for a loan until the end of the year. Some Democrats have said they would support expanding the program now that applications have slowed down.
The House bill included $ 10 billion for a separate small business loan program, known as economic injury disaster loans. The program ran out of money last week, using all of the $ 20 billion already allocated by Congress for advance loans.