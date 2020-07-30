These are 10 signs that your relationship will fail, according to science

Love is a splendorous thing, but only 10 factors determine whether it will be splendorous enough to last.

"What predicts how happy people are with their romantic relationships?" the authors of a study, published in the Proceedings of the United States National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) wrote Monday. It turns out that the most important predictors of whether a relationship will succeed or fail have a basis both in the union and in the people who comprise it.

The 10 most predictive signs are divided into five factors related to the relationship itself and five lovers' character factors, but it's a little more complicated than checking the boxes on a list. The researchers found that interactions between the two are more important than isolated factors alone.

The researchers used artificial intelligence to analyze 43 studies of past relationships. "to directly quantify and compare the predictive power of many of those variables among 11,196 romantic couples. "

The study identified five individual variables that determine relationship satisfaction such as life satisfaction, negative affect, depression, avoidance of attachment, and attachment anxiety. The five relationship-based variables are perceived partner engagement, appreciation, sexual satisfaction, perceived partner satisfaction, and conflict. These factors are not created in the same way, and some have a significantly greater influence on a relationship's ability to prosper or not, the study showed.

"The dynamics you build with someone, the shared norms, the jokes, the shared experiences, is much more than the separate people who make up that relationship," Samantha Joel, lead author of the study and director of Relations at Western Decisions Lab University in Ontario, Canada, he told Inverse. "It really seems like having a great relationship is not so much about finding the perfect match or changing your current partner, but rather about building that relationship itself, setting the conditions that will allow the relationship to thrive."

However, the study clarified that "none of these variables could predict what quality ratio would increase versus decrease over time." So while a couple can check all the correct factor boxes at the beginning of a relationship, time is a much stronger indicator than any amount of AI-predicted initial compatibility.