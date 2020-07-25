These are some of the 91,000 people who have died since the reopening of the U.S.

Ninety-one thousand whose dreams were cut short, the plans ended prematurely.

Each one a son or daughter. Someone's uncle. A best friend. A person who left others to cry, cry and try to continue.

Three brothers met in March. It was the last time they saw their father alive.

Noe Martínez Domingues loved to know how things worked.

Her family moved to Dallas, Texas, from Mexico in 1990. For a living, her daughter, Bethzabet Martínez Amador, says that her father worked in various kitchens in the city, washing dishes or waiting for tables. So one day, Domingues decided to do an auto mechanic course at home.

"I remember walking into our living room one morning and seeing my father kneeling in front of a car engine," Amador told CNN. "He had a small hydraulic crane that he had used to hang the motor. Needless to say, my mother was furious with him for bringing all of his tools into the house."

Domingues sat Amador and his brothers and explained how the engine worked: how each part contributed to and completed this piece of machinery.

Later, he converted the brothers into a kart of an old lawn mower. When he completed his auto course, he had become known as the neighborhood mechanic.

As Amador grew, the family expanded: Sundays in Nashville, Tennessee; Amador in Alexandria, Virginia; his brothers Kevin in California and Jack in Tijuana, Mexico.

In March 2020 they reunited as a family: the first time in 22 years, the three brothers and their father had been in the same room. It would be the last time they would see him in person.

Amador says his father taught them to "work hard, be honest, and have faith that no matter how bad life seems to be, you should continue."

"I miss my father every day, and I will miss him now until my last dying breath."

29-year-old mother leaves three children to raise

Samantha Díaz became concerned about going to work as a medical assistant during the pandemic. But he went to the doctor's office every day and took extra shifts to help his family.

The 29-year-old woman lived in West Palm Beach, Florida, and was not comfortable with the reopening of the state, her mother, Anadelia Díaz, told CNN.

On June 15, she called her mother to tell her that her throat was itchy; he thought it was allergies. Days later, she had a fever. She also learned that a co-worker had tested positive for coronavirus, her mother said.

A week later, Díaz was admitted to the hospital, and a rapid test confirmed what he already knew: he had coronavirus.

His mother took the three children of Díaz to the test and two of them tested positive: Adriann, 2 years old, and Anaya, 1 year old. Fortunately, they only had a cough and a runny nose, and their brother, Ricardo, 15, had no Covid.

Wearing a double mask and gloves, Díaz's mother stayed in a room with the two youngest grandchildren to take care of them. Her husband, who has a pre-existing condition, slept in the study. Her son and grandson were quarantined in the other two rooms.

Samantha, whom her mother called Sammy, passed away on July 10. Her mother said doctors tried everything from a ventilator to an ECMO machine, often called the "highest form of life support," to circulate her blood through an artificial lung.

Díaz's mother stays to raise her daughter's three children. The family lives from one salary to another and Díaz's mother left her job as a housekeeper to care for her grandchildren. A family friend created a GoFundMe page for the family.

Díaz's mother refuses to send the children to daycare because she does not think it is safe.

"I think if Florida had closed, my daughter would still be here," he said.

DC radio presenter was a Sunday morning staple for 40 years

They lost their mom and dad just 15 days apart

Two young brothers from Houston said goodbye to their mother in early July, unaware that their father would also die 15 days later. Noehmi Esquivel, 39, and Carlos García, 44, died after fighting Covid-19. They both had diabetes and other underlying conditions.

Her children Nathan, 12, and Isaías, 14, will now live with their uncle, Jacob Mendoza.

"At least since he (my father) passed away, we can be with our family," Isaiah Garcia told CNN affiliate KTRK. "We don't have to go to an orphanage or anything. I'd rather be here than anywhere else right now."

She left the Navy after 26 years and became a nurse.

When Keith A. Jones arrived at the nursing facility where he worked every night at 7 p.m., residents lined up in the hallway. Jones had been a licensed practical nurse for 16 years, and his patients listened to him more than their doctors, says Jones' sister.

"They absolutely loved him," Toni Jones Johnson told CNN. "Even when he got sick, they constantly asked about his whereabouts."

Johnson believes his brother contracted the virus while on the job. The Navy veteran began experiencing symptoms (shortness of breath, extreme fatigue) in late April. He was admitted to St. Mary's Medical Center in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, and his large close family had a Zoom meeting with him while he was in the hospital. Johnson says he seemed to be as gregarious as ever. "No one considered it happening."

Jones died of acute respiratory failure and pneumonia, complications of his Covid-19 infection, on May 9.

The day after Jones' funeral, her 17-year-old son had to quickly return to Florida to graduate from high school. It was an event that Jones would never have missed had he been alive, Johnson says. He was an extremely dedicated father. "Losing him has been one of the most devastating things that could have happened to us."

Jones works for the same medical company as his brother, as a radiologic technologist. She is firmly against reopening the states as they have been. "That is incorrigible. The first line (the workers) are already exhausted, mentally, physically, emotionally … no one thinks of them," he said. He fears that another wave of cases will reach his area. "At that point I will retire. I cannot do this again."

The brothers shared a love for tamales and homemade soap operas.

After a lifetime of being around, three brothers became ill with the same virus and died seven days apart.

Rita Haro, José "Chico" Haro and Manuela "Nellie" Johnson were three of the 20 brothers. Michael Thomson refers to his aunts and great-uncle as Tia or Tio, who are Spanish to uncles and aunts.

Rita and Nellie lived with their sister Delores in a small house in Tucson, Arizona, a state where coronavirus cases have increased. All three sisters tested positive for the virus in June, Thomson said. He believes they got it from the few unmasked visitors who came to see them, or when Nellie and her family stopped at some casinos while returning from Washington state.

Chico and his son tested positive for the virus, Thomson said. Of the five family members who became ill, only her Tia Delores survived.

Rita passed away on July 3, Chico died on July 8, and Nellie died a day later, on July 9.

From the fruit pie boxes they ordered at a bakery to the homemade tamales they made with love, there was plenty of amazing food in their home.

Thomson's great aunts used to make green chili tamales and peas in a white corn masa to combine with fried eggs. Thomson said they sold tamales to earn extra money. Nellie was even remembered as a "tamalaga" in her obituary.

Seeing the brothers curled up watching their favorite soap operas was one of Thomson's best memories.

"We'd get up late watching Mexican soap operas and they'd just curl up around this little 13-inch TV in their kitchen," Thomson said. "Just having that simple life made me feel good inside."

She tried to do everything right to stay safe

Donna Mitchell never forgot a birthday. Above all, she loved being surrounded by her family.

She made her life as a housewife, raising her son and daughter, but also making time for her nieces and nephews, said her niece Kim Teager.

"She was the heart and soul of our family," said Teager. After Teager's grandparents died, her aunt assumed the role of family matriarch.

"Now that he's gone, it's like there's a hole in our family."

The Culver City, California, resident was like the "neighborhood leader," organizing shared meals, listening to neighbors who needed to talk, and even becoming a substitute grandmother for the children next door, Teager said.

Mitchell, 71, was a talented baker, a voracious reader, and a volunteer. She was the PTA president of her local middle and high schools, as well as the school district.

One of his greatest achievements was the launch of a book club, in which he participated for more than 20 years and read more than 200 books, his obituary said.

Mitchell did the right thing to stay safe. She stayed home and her husband went to the grocery store, as he had a compromised immune system. An artery exploded in her heart in 2017 and her kidneys stopped working, leaving her in need of dialysis.

Her family believes that Mitchell may have contracted the virus by going to his dialysis treatments three times a week, but there is no way of knowing.

"I feel like I could still be here if people weren't so careless," said her niece.

California father leaves six children

A month before her death, she preached about our fractured nation

In her last sermon in early June, the Rev. Vickey Gibbs described what she called a fractured nation and the impact of the coronavirus on her community in Houston, Texas. A little more than a month later, on July 10, the progressive pastor died of pneumonia from a Covid-19, says his wife Cassandra White. Gibbs was 57 years old.

She was loved by her community, so much so that her friends, family, and parishioners from the Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church created a Facebook group after her death. Hundreds of members shared memories, photos, and thoughts about her and her impact on her community.

White said he will miss Gibbs' passion for social justice, as well as his ability to make colorful and beautiful breakfasts for them to eat together. White said his wife would try to report racism in daily life and participated in countless marches and events in Houston, even though he knew he would get sick from his lupus.

Read more of Gibbs' story.

He died in his daughter's arms on the way to the hospital.

Hortencia Laurens was approaching her 70th birthday when she was diagnosed with coronavirus on July 2. Her family was on their annual trip to the west coast of Florida when Laurens began to feel unwell, her grandson Diego Fereira told CNN.

Laurens died less than a week later in an ambulance on her way to the hospital, wrapped in her daughter's arms. Friends and family gathered virtually to mourn the matriarch from afar.

Fereira said that all the money Laurens earned as a personal caregiver of the home for the elderly, she sent back to her sons and daughters in Colombia and Venezuela, from where she emigrated, hoping for a more comfortable life and better medical care.

Fereira lives near the hospital her grandmother rushed to in her last moments, and said she relives her death every day.

"I hear ambulances going to that hospital once every two hours," he said. While listening to the ambulances, Fereira said he is frustrated to see people without masks as if nothing was different.

"I feel like all the medical services are so overwhelmed right now," he said. "Our medical professionals need some form of support."

It was his job to help others catch their breath. Then the virus took hers

Isabelle Papadimitriou was a dedicated respiratory therapist who worked to help others breathe. When the coronavirus took the 64-year-old woman's breath away, her daughter Fiana Tulip knew she had to speak.

In his mother's obituary, he wrote about Papadimitriou's love for the flute, his two dogs, Shadow and Gauner, and how "the carelessness of the politicians" led to the "undeserved death" of his mother.

"Isabelle was gigantic and powerful in her kindness. She made a difference every day in the lives of many people. And like hundreds and thousands of people, she should still be alive today," Tulip wrote.

In the Austin American-Statesman, Tulip blamed Texas leaders for their "inability and unwillingness to give clear and decisive direction on how to minimize coronavirus risks."

Tulip is not the first to write this type of obituary during the pandemic.

Florida brothers die 11 days apart

Monete Hicks lost two of her children to the virus in less than two weeks.

Byron, 20, and Mychaela, 23, of Lauderhill, Florida, had health problems, but were well and had stayed home in early June, their mother said. Then they made a trip to Orlando.

Byron had trouble breathing when he woke up on a Saturday. Paramedics took him to the hospital, but he died a few hours later. Her sister began to feel ill the following Tuesday.

Byron was a player who loved his games and his family, said his cousin, Darisha Scott. It was "a lot of fun, just the family fool." Mychaela had a smile that could light up a room.

"All I can say is, take it, take it very seriously, because it's real, it's out there," said Monete Hicks.

To see 100 more stories of people we have lost during the Covid-19 pandemic, click here.