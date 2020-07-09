These are some of Trump's first tweets after the decisions.

House subpoenas for President Trump's financial documents will remain blocked, the Supreme Court said, sending a controversial case to the lower court for later review.

Court President John Roberts wrote opinion 7-2. Judges Thomas and Alito presented dissenting opinions. The president's two nominees voted in the majority.

About the case: The case pitted the president's personal attorneys against House Democrats who say they need records from Trump's accounting firm and two banks. The House argued that it was searching the records of Mazars USA, Deutsche Bank and Capital One for the purpose of investigating whether Congress should amend federal conflict of interest and financial disclosure laws, as well as laws regulating banks.

Chamber attorneys emphasized that subpoenas are directed at third parties, not the President, and that the documents are not related to his official duties. Trump argued that there is no valid legislative purpose for the documents, and instead the House is engaged in a fishing expedition to see if it violated the law.

Key moments of the oral arguments: In early May, Trump's attorneys argued that the subpoenas in the House of Representatives "were unprecedented in every way."

When a House attorney argued in support of subpoenas issued by three committees, several conservative judges focused on whether the efforts of the Democratic-led house amounted to Trump's harassment.

For his part, the President of the Supreme Court, John Roberts, asked the lawyer about the limits of the powers of Congress and suggested that the House should take into account the fact that the citations involved, not an ordinary litigator, but the President.

Meanwhile, liberal judges pounced on Trump's lawyers, suggesting that the court has retained the power of Congress to investigate.

Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg noted that each recent president has voluntarily turned in his tax returns. He pointed to past research on Watergate, Whitewater, and Paula Jones.

"How to distinguish all those cases," he asked, adding that before Congress can legislate, it must investigate.

CLOCK: