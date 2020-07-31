These are the 9 ways you can make your partner have an orgasm

Oh my God.

Apparently there are nine types of orgasms a woman can have, says psychologist John Gray, author of the classic self-help book "Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus."

In a new podcast interview with Bulletproof Radio host Dave Asprey, the relationship guru spilled the culminating beans on a Taoist practice that he says will fuel the way male / female couples have sex.

"I think we all need sex education," Gray, 68, told the "bio-hacking" podcast host.

During this step-by-step process, men shouldn't ejaculate at all, says Gray, who explains the program in great detail. He learned the method with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. For nine years, Gray was celibate for improving his 16-hour-a-day meditations. "(It) gives you energy," he told Asprey, 46.

As each area Gray describes is stimulated, the woman will have an orgasm, she says. Each warms the body for the next step, seemingly leading to a wonderful experience.

Here is your roadmap to sexual satisfaction.

1. Breath

Start by synchronizing your breathing, just like you would in a yoga class. Soon, you won't need to think about keeping that pace. "You are assuming for yourself, is that that hahhh, hahhh," he said. "That is the first orgasm. You let that happen and you let yourself be carried away by the pleasure of automatic breathing."

Once you breathe together, you will be in a "trance state," she said, hug each other with a hug.

2. kiss

Next, have a good makeup. Due to the breath he just took, "there will be more salivation," Gray said. He explains that an "orgasm" can occur when the kiss heats up and their tongues are "penetrating" the other's mouth.

3. The whole body

"Now we are moving the whole body. Very systematic, you have to have a sense of structure," Gray said. Kiss her by the neck, behind the ears, under the armpits, everywhere. Let go of her joints and have fun.

4. Clitoris

Once properly aroused, you can head south, Gray says. Be sure to stimulate the surrounding areas before concentrating.

"You always want to joke. You go up to that area, you go around that area, lots of circles, ”Gray said.

5. "Enter"

In this movement, the man must stimulate the entry of his partner's vagina with his genitals, Gray said.

6. The G-spot

Then go a little deeper, until you find your point G. Gray says it will "pop up" once your partner gets turned on, and it will feel like the size of a coin.

7. Point E

"The idea for men is to start small, then go a little deeper, then deeper, for quite some time," Gray said.

About an inch after point G there is something called "point E", although you don't know where the name comes from. He claims that he cannot respond to pleasure until the G-spot has caused an orgasm. "Do not go in completely. You will feel that you are almost completely." Continue until she has "an orgasm or two".

8. Point C

Point C is the cervix, at the end of the vagina. "Generally speaking," Gray said, most men are not gifted enough to get to that point.

However, with enough stimulation and at certain times in a woman's cycle, the cervix can provide pleasure: "Every touch is like sparks," she said.

9. Push and pull

After the cervical orgasm, the entire area becomes more tender, Gray said.

Gray says the woman will be highly "orgasmic" at this point and will respond to the slightest movement, including a push-pull pulse. "I have done it many times, you push and your body says" bank bank bank bank, "he said.