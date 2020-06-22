These are the best sales to buy during WWDC 2020

Monday is the first day of the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference, an event that many of us have been eagerly awaiting. And while we wait to see what will be announced at WWDC 2020, we decided to look for some offers. What we've found is a plethora of bargains, ranging from headphones to the mighty MacBook Pro.

There are a lot of things we expect to see from Apple at WWDC, and we are likely to get new platforms to power all devices: iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. We have high hopes for iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, as well as for macOS 10.16.

In the meantime, we're putting together a ton of tech offerings to pair with your devices, as well as Apple products. Look what we have found so far.

MacBook

There's little better than taking out a sleek new MacBook Pro and diving in. And that doesn't have to be a fantasy, as a new 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro is for sale on Amazon ($ 2,099, originally $ 2,399; Amazon. Com). This laptop features a sharp Retina display, along with True Tone to adjust the screen color based on the light conditions in your environment. Inside the device is a ninth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, as well as 16GB of RAM for easy tasks. As for storage, a 512GB SSD has you covered. And it would be negligent not to mention the Magic Keyboard, which provides a unique and compelling typing experience. There is also a Touch Bar and Touch ID for added functionality.

Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Series 5 is the latest and greatest in Apple's line of wearable devices. If you've always wanted to wear one, B&H is selling in multiple configurations (starting at $ 384, originally starting at $ 399; bhphotovideo.com). The 5 Series features a screen size 30% larger than its predecessors. With it, you can send messages, use Siri, check the weather and much more. You can also track your fitness with the Activity app, which can be used to track calories burned, distance traveled, and more. Plus, there are tons of awesome and functional watch faces that you can use to customize your look.

There are also a few models that include Nike in the mix (starting at $ 414, originally starting at $ 429; bhphotovideo.com). The Apple Watch Nike + Series 5 features a series of Nike watch faces, some stylish straps, and some great apps like the Nike Run Club and Nike Training Club. The Nike Training Club app only contains over 180 free workouts to bring your personal fitness into your own hands, or, in this case, your wrist.

Headphones

What better way to get out before WWDC than with Apple AirPods? Right now, AirPods with the wired charging case are for sale on Amazon ($ 139, originally $ 159; amazon.com). These AirPods are fully wireless (apart from the charging case), allowing you to listen to tunes without tangled cables. And, of course, they are capable of offering excellent sound quality and easy pairing with your iOS device of choice. AirPods can provide up to five hours of listening, but when paired with the charging case, you'll enjoy more than 24 hours of total battery life.

And if you're looking for an upgrade, there's the Apple AirPods Pro ($ 229.99, originally $ 249.99; amazon.com). They are like AirPods, but with some additional features that really put them on top. In fact, we consider them the best true wireless headphones out there. These features include active noise cancellation to turn off distractions, as well as transparency mode. Plus, they come with three sizes of silicone toe to find the perfect fit. And just like AirPods, AirPods Pro comes with a charging case to provide over 24 hours of listening.

If you love AirPods Pro and want to keep them safe, why not include an AppleCare Protection Plan? At B&H, you can purchase a two-year-old pair of AirPods Pro (with charging case) included from AppleCare ($ 248.98, originally $ 277.98; bhphotovideo.com). Services include quick repairs of your AirPods Pro and even replacements, it's obvious.

AirPods are not the only buds designed for Apple lovers. Powerbeats Pro wireless headphones are currently discounted at $ 50 on Amazon ($ 199.95, originally $ 249.95; amazon.com). We love these headphones. Even after a year of using them, they held on like champions and made a clear, punchy sound with nine hours of battery life on a single charge. Like AirPods and AirPods Pro, they come with a charging case that extends battery life (up to 24 hours). They also contain the same H1 chip, making them quickly pair with a variety of iOS devices. Where they differ is the hook, which is placed over the ear to prevent the buds from falling out. They also come in some amazing colors: black, blue, pink, red, yellow, ivory, moss, and navy.

If you're looking for something more affordable, Powerbeats wireless headphones bring a ton of value to the table ($ 129.95, originally $ 149.95; amazon.com). These buttons have an incredible sound, although they are not truly wireless (a cable connects them). However, they feature up to 15 hours of listening, which is more than the Powerbeats Pro can do on its own. They are also running the H1 chip to be compatible with iOS devices for quick and easy pairing. Your color options are black, white, and red.

Headphones

There really has never been a better time to appear in a pair of Beats Solo Pros. As we get closer to WWDC, they are at an all-time low price ($ 229.95, originally $ 299.95; amazon.com). These headphones are spectacular; in fact, when we compared head-to-head noise-canceling headphones, they came out on top. The Solo Pros have excellent audio, offering both a wide variety of sound and an excellent soundstage. Plus, they quickly pair with iOS devices for an optimized Bluetooth experience. The Solo Pros come in six elegant and vibrant color options: black, gray, red, dark blue, ivory, and light blue.

For something on the opposite end of the price spectrum, there are the Soundcore Life Q10 Bluetooth headphones (starting at $ 29.99, originally starting at $ 39.99; amazon.com). These affordable over-the-ear cans provide quality sound and deep bass. The latter is thanks to Soundcore's BassUp technology to increase the intensity of those deeper notes. With up to 60 hours of battery life, you won't have to worry about charging them long enough. And when you do, you'll enjoy fast charging that provides five hours of listening with just five minutes of charging. Its color options are black / red and blue, which show a two-color design.

Energy delivery

Anker is a company we trust for energy delivery. And why not try your best with the PowerPort Atom PD 4 ($ 79.99, originally $ 99.99; amazon.com)? This unassuming brick contains two USB Type-A ports and two USB Type-C ports to take advantage of just about anything. It's powerful enough to charge two laptops and two smartphones at once, and it's fast, thanks to Anker's PowerIQ technology. A cord runs through the back to plug into any nearby AC outlet.

If you're looking for the same power in a smaller package, the PowerPort PD 2 is the way to go ($ 18.64, originally $ 21.94; amazon.com). It has half the ports of the PowerPort Atom PD 4 (one USB Type A and one USB Type C) at a quarter the price. These ports still work with Anker PowerIQ technology for fast and reliable charging. However, the brick is much more compact, easy to carry in case a load is needed on the go. It is made even more portable since it can be plugged directly into the wall.

USB hubs

Anker not only provides power, it also provides external accessibility, in the form of a PowerExpand + 7-in-1 USB-C Hub ($ 35.99, originally $ 39.99; amazon.com). To choose one with a 10% discount, be sure to check the coupon box below the price. This Hub is invaluable as it converts a USB Type-C port into an HDMI 4K port, SD and Micro SD card reader, and USB data ports. Of course, Anker couldn't resist launching a USB Type-C port for fast charging. It is perfect for connecting to the USB Type-C port of your MacBook to extend its functionality in a major way.

To keep things connected on the go, there's nothing better than a USB-C travel dock ($ 54.99, originally $ 69.95; eshop.macsales.com). Although it fits in the palm of your hand, this cradle contains five ports: one USB Type C, two USB Type A, one HDMI, and one SD card reader. With this dock, you can keep your phone charged, transfer data, connect an external display, and more. Along with the base, you will receive a USB Type-C cable to connect to the device of your choice. You can also download the Dock Ejector software, which will safely disconnect the dock to ensure that data transfers are not interrupted.

Mesh Wi-Fi

If there is one thing we take seriously here at Underscored, it is our Wi-Fi connection. With an Amazon Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System 3-Pack ($ 199, originally $ 298.99; amazon.com), you can cover your entire home with ease. These devices replace your router to create a kind of mesh that covers a large amount of space: 5,000 square feet per device, to be exact. With all three Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers working, you can say goodbye to that poor connection. Even better, the Eero Mesh Wi-Fi system is Apple HomeKit-enabled. Control via the Home app from your iOS or macOS device of your choice. Oh, and did we mention that this bundle comes with a free Echo Dot? You can use it to ask Alexa to control your Wi-Fi, too, as well as play music, check the weather, order from Amazon, and more.

