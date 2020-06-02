These are the cities that have imposed a curfew on Tuesday night in the US. USA

Attorney General William Barr, center, stands in Lafayette Park across from the White House as protesters gather Monday, June 1 in Washington. Alex Brandon / AP

Minutes before President Trump's televised speech from the Rose Garden on Monday night, Attorney General William Barr ordered authorities to clear a crowd of protesters who had gathered nearby, according to a Justice Department official.

Barr and other senior officials from the agencies responsible for securing the White House had previously planned to secure a larger perimeter around Lafayette Park, a federally owned green space just north of the building, in response to the fires and destruction caused. by protesters on Sunday night. That plan would have cleared the area that was later used for the president's walk to a nearby church for a photo shoot at 4 p.m. ET, the official said.

But it never happened. When Barr arrived at Lafayette Park just after 6 p.m. ET, in a scene that was captured by news cameras and caused the screams of the large peaceful crowd, Barr saw that the area had not been emptied and told police to clear the area, the official said. If protesters faced federal police with resistance, crowd control measures should be implemented, Barr said, according to the official.

Barr had been told that the police believed the protesters were gathering rocks to throw the police, and while he was in the park, they threw bottles of water in his direction, the official said. CNN did not witness the launch of water bottles to the attorney general. Camera images show him standing and looking at the crowd for several minutes, flanked by a security detail and two senior department officials.

Just before 6:24 p.m., the police issued their first warning for the crowd to walk away. A CNN correspondent reporting from the rooftop of a nearby hotel heard three warnings issued over the next ten minutes as authorities approached the crowd.

At 6:35 p.m., authorities began charging the crowd with their shields held high, some using their truncheons to attack protesters as the gas canisters were deployed.