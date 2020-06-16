These are the common things they were doing when they were killed by the police.

Chamberlain, 68, was shot when White Plains, New York police broke down his door. Chamberlain wore a medical alert button for a heart condition, and had accidentally shot himself.

Seeking help after a car accident

Jonathan Ferrell (2013)

Ferrell, 24, was seeking help after colliding his car in Charlotte, North Carolina. He knocked on the door of a nearby house. The owner of the house called the police. When they arrived, they said they saw Ferrell running toward them, and one of the officers shot him.

Standing outside a store

Eric Garner (2014)

Garner, 43, was suffocated by a New York police officer who was trying to arrest him on suspicion of selling individual cigarettes.

Playing with a fake gun

Tamir Rice (2014)

Tamir, 12, was playing with a pellet gun in a park in Cleveland, Ohio. Police who arrived on the scene shot the boy two seconds after getting out of his car.

Holding a BB gun for sale

John Crawford III (2014)

Crawford, 22, was at a Walmart with a shotgun he picked up from a store shelf. A 911 call reported a man walking with a rifle and "shaking it." Crawford was on his cell phone while holding the pellet gun while the police responded and he was shot in seconds.

Driving

Filming Castilla (2016)

Castile, 32, was detained by a broken tail light in Falcon Heights, Minnesota. When Castilla tried to tell an officer that he had a gun on his person, a gun that he had permission to carry, they shot him and killed him.

DVD sale outside a service station

Alton Sterling (2016)

Sterling, 37, was packing DVDs outside a convenience store in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, when police arrived to answer a call about a man pointing a gun at the store. Sterling was shot 90 seconds after arriving.

Traveling in the passenger seat of a car

Jordan Edwards (2017)

Jordan, 15, was leaving a private party with his two brothers and two friends when the police responded to the shooting in the area. An officer attempted to stop the vehicle, and when the driver did not stop, he shot and hit Edwards.

Holding a cell phone

Stephon Clark (2018)

Clark, 22, was standing in his grandmother's backyard in Sacramento when police approached him in response to a 911 call that a man in a black sweatshirt was breaking car windows. Police shot and then said they believed Clark was pointing an "object" at them. The only object found later in the scene was a cell phone.

Sitting in his apartment

Botham Jean (2018)

Jean, 26, was shot and killed by an off-duty police officer in his Dallas department, which the officer had mistaken for his.

Playing videogames

Atatiana Jefferson (2019)

Jefferson, 28, was playing video games with his nephew when officers approached his home in Fort Worth, Texas. A neighbor had called the police, concerned about an open door in the house. Hearing a sound in the backyard, Jefferson reportedly took a gun out of his bag and pointed it at the window. One of the responding officers saw her and shot out the window, killing her.

Sleeping at home

Breonna Taylor (2020)

Taylor, 26, was sleeping in her Louisville, Kentucky home when police forcibly entered while serving a no-touch order. She was shot and killed.

Sitting in a car

George Floyd (2020)

Minneapolis police officers approached Floyd, 46, while sitting in a car. They were responding to a call about a forged bill that was used to buy cigarettes. As the conflict escalated, Floyd was pulled out of the truck, handcuffed, and died after an officer knelt on his neck on the pavement for nearly nine minutes.