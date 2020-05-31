These are the most popular Apex Legends legends • newsdio

There have been some big changes to Apex Legends recently, from the arrival of the new Legend Wolf to nerfs and fans of existing legends like Mirage and Pathfinder. However, it seems that Respawn's attempts to shake things up have not been enough to affect which are our favorite Legends.

Credit: Dreamteam.gg

According to DreamTeam.gg (thanks, Dexerto), Wraith continues to be the most popular legend to use in the fifth season, reaching a usage rate of 27% on all platforms, making her three times more popular than the second-most character. used.

Pathfinder and Lifeline are in second and third place with usage rates of 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively.

Loba has yet to appear, possibly because she is still shiny and new, but she doesn't look good for other late arrivals; Revenant and Crypto languish at the other end of the table with usage rates of just 4 and 3 percent respectively.

Credit: Dreamteam.gg

In related news, Apex Legends developer Respawn is "working" on how his support character Lifeline can be improved without "direct power."

"There's a lot of talk about Lifeline and the fans, so let me talk a little bit about it: Lifeline is in a tough place," Apex chief game designer Carlos Pineda tweeted at the time. "Despite claims that & # 39; urgently needs a benefit & # 39 ;, the data says it remains top notch in different categories, eg selection rate, profit rate, KDR. Therefore, In that sense, you don't need a profit at all.

"But I get it: everyone wants it to be unique and I agree that it has lost some of its shine because of the other fans of the legend," they added. "But we can't add power to it, that would take it even higher on those metrics."

"What we are really looking for is a Sidegrade. We want it to be different from other Legends without necessarily adding power. That type of design is much more difficult than simply increasing the numbers or even just adding something new that you can do."

An unofficial fan poll, which took the views of 1,936 players after it was shared on EA forums and Apex-flavored subreddits late last year, asked players to rate Legends in their performance through the season. 3. Of the opinions taken, 91 percent of the respondents thought that Mirage needed a benefit with his passive ability, which now happened in season 5, while 77 percent of the respondents thought that Pathfinder's tactical ability it was too OP, and he also had an adjustment recently.

At the time, Bangalore and Lifeline were considered the most balanced on the team, with 83 and 85 percent of respondents claiming they were happy with their abilities and skills, respectively.