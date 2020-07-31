These are the people who must stop Trump's assault on the vote (Opinion)

By his cowardly and cocky demeanor, he showed that the greatest threat to our democracy is not posed by foreign leaders like Vladimir Putin of Russia or Xi Jinping of China, but our own president. In fact, by intentionally casting doubt on the legitimacy of an election that seems likely to lose according to the latest polls, Trump seeks to rip the heart out of our democracy. Nothing is more essential or defining of a democracy than the selection of leaders by the will of the people, expressed through their votes. Anything less than that is a monarchy or a dictatorship.
Looking into the present and the future, if there ever was a time for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senator John Thune, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, Rep. Steve Scalise and Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel, step forward and present the country ahead of the party, it's now.
It may be worth asking why they got into politics in the first place. Was it to gain fame and power? If so, there is little hope that they will be of any use to the United States. But if, by chance, they entered politics because they believed in the nobility of public service, were drawn to the idea of making a contribution to society, and wanted to preserve and strengthen our democracy, then this is your time.
This is your time to say, "We care more about our country than about our own political fortune. Mr. President, enough is enough. Stop giving false sprinkles about our electoral process. Agree here and now to accept the results or withdraw your candidacy. . ".
If they did, there are two sure things: Trump would exploit against them on Twitter, but he would forever secure their places in history as people who helped save the United States. It is not really a difficult choice.
Whether one liked or supported the policies of Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, or Barack Obama, on Thursday it was obvious that all three men deeply believed in the goodness of America, the nobility of public service, and the promise of our future. And, perhaps most importantly, they believe what founding father John Adams said: "Ours is a government of laws and not of men."
It was not lost on anyone who saw Thursday that the man who lives and works where Clinton, Bush and Obama did it, disrespected a national hero and cringed for the time being.