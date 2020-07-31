These are the people who must stop Trump's assault on the vote (Opinion)





Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama spoke passionately and with great emotion on topics such as justice, love, the rule of law, humility, compassion, selflessness, unity, courage, dignity and service. to others. They exemplified why the presidency is such a revered office. They captured the moment.

By his cowardly and cocky demeanor, he showed that the greatest threat to our democracy is not posed by foreign leaders like Vladimir Putin of Russia or Xi Jinping of China, but our own president. In fact, by intentionally casting doubt on the legitimacy of an election that seems likely to lose according to the latest polls, Trump seeks to rip the heart out of our democracy. Nothing is more essential or defining of a democracy than the selection of leaders by the will of the people, expressed through their votes. Anything less than that is a monarchy or a dictatorship.

President Trump can present all the false arguments he wants about "widespread" election fraud and unreliable mail ballots. But there is no evidence to support his claims that either of these is true. Experts across the country have repeatedly pointed to the reliability of mail-in ballots (of which Trump and many in his administration have taken advantage) and the overall integrity of our electoral system. Only someone who fears losing could suggest that an election could be manipulated.