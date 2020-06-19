These are the states that require people to wear masks when they are in public

With many states beginning to lift coronavirus restrictions, more people are venturing out in public, but the number of cases continues to rise in almost half of them.

That's where the masks come in. A recent study found that the use of face masks and covers has been the most effective way to reduce the spread of coronavirus from person to person.

These are the states that require the use of face masks or covers in public settings.

Starting June 18:

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a state order Thursday requiring the use of facial coatings in interior public spaces, including while shopping, traveling on public transportation, or seeking medical attention.

Newsom's order also required the use of face masks or covers in public outdoor spaces when social distancing is not an option. There was no guidance on how the order will be enforced or whether violators will face penalties or citations.

Connecticut

Starting April 20:

The Connecticut mask requirement applies to any resident over the age of 2 in a public space where social distancing is not possible. The rules also apply to people who use public transport services, taxis, or ridesharing.

The state Department of Economic and Community Development also released mask guidelines for essential workers:

Essential business employees must wear masks or any other material that covers their mouth and nose at all times while working. Employers must provide masks or the materials to make them. All customers under the age of 2 must also use them.

People who refuse to wear masks are not required to provide proof that they are medically exempt.

Delaware

From April 28:

Delaware Governor John Carney ordered residents to wear face masks while in public, including in supermarkets and convenience stores, pharmacies, doctor's offices, and on public transportation.

Children under the age of 12 are not required to wear face covers, and children 2 years and under should not wear face masks due to the risk of suffocation.

D.C.

From May 16:

The Mayor of the District of Columbia, Muriel Bowser, ordered the use of masks or facial covers when doing essential business or travel and social distancing is not possible.

Masks or other facial coatings are required in supermarkets, pharmacies, and take-out restaurants. On public transportation, face covers are required if people cannot be six feet away.

Children between the ages of 2 and 9 are recommended to wear masks.

Hawaii

Starting April 20:

Clients and employees of essential companies alike must wear fabric face pads. Establishments must limit the number of customers allowed and keep them six feet away.

Anyone who violates those rules could face a fine of up to $ 5,000, or up to one year in prison if convicted, according to the order of Hawaii Governor David Ige.

Illinois

From May 1:

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has ordered the use of face masks for anyone leaving their home.

You need to cover your face when shopping at essential stores, traveling on public transportation, picking up food, or visiting a doctor, and it is impossible to stay six feet away.

Kentucky

From May 11:

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear ordered all residents of the state to wear face masks in public.

Governor Beshear has said that people will not be fined or arrested for not wearing a mask in public, but the order gives companies the right to reject any customer who does not wear a face mask.

Maine

From May 1:

Maine Gov. Janet Mills issued an order requiring facial coverings or masks for anyone over the age of 2 in indoor public spaces such as supermarkets, retail stores, pharmacies, and doctor's offices.

Maryland

Starting April 18:

Travelers must wear face covers while using Maryland public transportation, according to Governor Larry Hogan's order.

Essential business employees and customers age 9 and older must wear face covers. Adults accompanying young children should make an effort to wear a mask.

Massachusetts

From May 6:

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker issued an order requiring the use of masks or masks in interior and exterior spaces where social distancing is not possible.

Children under the age of 2 do not have to comply with this order.

Michigan

Starting June 18:

Michigan requires all residents to wear masks or masks in all public settings.

Businesses are allowed to deny entry to people who do not cover their faces.

New Jersey

From April 8:

New Jersey was the first state to require customers and employees to use facial coatings in essential businesses and construction sites. Businesses must provide them to employees and deny entry to any customers who refuse to use them (although customers can still pick up food or medicine in other ways without contact).

Commuters on New Jersey trains, buses, and light rail must wear face covers. If they refuse, they can be denied entry.

New Mexico

From May 16:

Adults are required to wear masks in all public settings except while eating, drinking, exercising, or for medical reasons. Masks are recommended for children over the age of 3, and children under the age of 5 must have adult supervision.

New York

Starting April 17:

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's executive order directed state residents to wear masks in public.

All residents over 2 years of age must wear masks or facial covering when in public and social distancing is impossible.

Pennsylvania

Starting April 19:

Essential companies must provide and require their employees to wear masks, in accordance with the order of the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Customers of these businesses must wear masks while on the premises or must be denied entry.

Rhode Island

From May 8:

Governor Gina Raimondo has issued an order requiring all residents over the age of 2 to wear masks or masks in public places, whether indoors or outdoors.