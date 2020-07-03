



At this time of national judgment, and as we celebrate Independence Day this weekend, I can't think of anything more patriotic.

These citizens understand that doing the tireless, often thankless, work necessary to bring about change is what American patriotism has always been about. Unfortunately, however, that fundamental understanding seems to be beyond the American president himself, who, day after day seems, wraps himself up in the flag in the morning, but returns to tribalism in the afternoon. Who claims to have done more for our troops than anyone who has not yet lifted a finger in the midst of intelligence informed that Russia had put rewards on their heads, shrugging their shoulders and claiming that they were never informed about it. Who seems to value sympathy for common decency, and who thinks patriotism is tested by who stands taller or sings louder when the national anthem plays instead of who embodies our nation's values ​​once music it stops.

The past few weeks have been a microcosm of his entire term, with him manipulating the presidential levers to try to silence those who oppose him, from the launch of tear gas to the launch of government officials who refuse to align. Without seeming or worrying about knowing the difference between the president and the tin dictator, he has worked to pervert what our army stands for, showing alarming kinship with a certain former leader who, when he also faced mounting riots, tried those who protested as traitors, threatening to use their own army against them. That former leader was King George III: the man whose actions were deemed so antithetical to what the United States should be that some patriots rallied and declared their independence from him July 244, 244.