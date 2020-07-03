At this time of national judgment, and as we celebrate Independence Day this weekend, I can't think of anything more patriotic.
These citizens understand that doing the tireless, often thankless, work necessary to bring about change is what American patriotism has always been about. Unfortunately, however, that fundamental understanding seems to be beyond the American president himself, who, day after day seems, wraps himself up in the flag in the morning, but returns to tribalism in the afternoon. Who claims to have done more for our troops than anyone who has not yet lifted a finger in the midst of intelligence informed that Russia had put rewards on their heads, shrugging their shoulders and claiming that they were never informed about it. Who seems to value sympathy for common decency, and who thinks patriotism is tested by who stands taller or sings louder when the national anthem plays instead of who embodies our nation's values once music it stops.
The past few weeks have been a microcosm of his entire term, with him manipulating the presidential levers to try to silence those who oppose him, from the launch of tear gas to the launch of government officials who refuse to align. Without seeming or worrying about knowing the difference between the president and the tin dictator, he has worked to pervert what our army stands for, showing alarming kinship with a certain former leader who, when he also faced mounting riots, tried those who protested as traitors, threatening to use their own army against them. That former leader was King George III: the man whose actions were deemed so antithetical to what the United States should be that some patriots rallied and declared their independence from him July 244, 244.
For Donald Trump, protesting is not patriotic because, for Donald Trump, love for his country means eternal loyalty to those in power. But anyone who knows the history of our nation understands that protests and American patriotism have always been irrevocably intertwined.
If those Americans, two and a half centuries ago, had subscribed to Donald Trump's definition of patriotism, of unwavering, unquestionable, and unequivocal support for those responsible, July 4th would be just another summer day. Tea would never have been soaked in Boston Harbor. And the search for a more perfect union would have been supplanted by a determination to maintain the status quo.
Our nation exists because a group of citizens from a group of ramshackle colonies refused to remain silent when they saw a mistake that needed to be corrected. The United States was born out of an act of resistance, and has since become more American with all the peaceful protests, from those who sat at lunch counters in the 1960s to those who faced abuse by another president an Saturday during Watergate, of immigrants like Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who risked his career by saying that here, "the right thing is important," for those who have taken to the streets in the past two months, demanding that the country whose Declaration of Independence declares that we are all equal actually also treats African Americans equally.
The United States has always been full of complications and contradictions. We are a deeply flawed country, but what makes us unique is that we are also deeply hopeful. I hope that, with a little effort, we will someday fulfill the promises made in our founding doctrine. That joining together on the streets can make a real difference. What can we learn from yesterday's sins to achieve a better tomorrow
So on July 4, let's remember that fighting injustice is not the right thing, it is the most American act imaginable. Our nation was founded by a group of patriots who refused to blindly follow their leader, and 244 days later, only by continuing to speak the truth to power, someday soon, we can all live free in that most perfect union imagined by our founders