These California doctors flew to New York to fight Covid-19. This is what they learned.

After two weeks at Coney Island Hospital, Lin returned with colleagues with first-hand knowledge of how to handle a Covid-19 outbreak, and, perhaps most importantly, returned As living testimony to the effectiveness of personal protective equipment.

"What we brought back, which is very useful, is a degree of reassurance," he said.

"It is a great relief that (colleagues) know that what we are doing on our site locally is at least (as good), if not better, than what we were doing in New York in terms of personal protection, and everyone was fine in New York. "

Now the situations have changed. Cases have declined steadily in New York in recent months, even as they increased in California, despite the state being the first to initiate orders to stay home. At the end of May, the seven-day moving average of new coronavirus cases in California exceeded that of New York and has only increased since then, pushing toward a seven-day average of nearly 8,000 cases per day.

Covid-19 hospitalizations in California have increased 44% and people in intensive care have increased 34% in the past two weeks, Governor Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.

As these cases increase in the south and west of the country, volunteers like Lin find themselves as the leading coronavirus experts in their home hospitals.

They also remain healthy and as such a symbol of comfort for anxious colleagues.

"I think overall it has allowed a lot of people to relax," said Dr. Stephanie Loe, 39, who spent two weeks between the end of April and May in the ICU at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens and another two weeks in May. in the ICU at North Central Bronx Hospital.

"The fact that I went and I wasn't mortally ill, and I came back a second time and I still wasn't mortally ill, I think people are reassured by that."

In addition to those psychological benefits, Lin and Loe said they learned practical lessons that can be divided into two categories: clinical and structural. How are Covid-19 patients treated? And how should the hospital be established to provide the best care?

New York clinical lessons.

Clinically, Loe said one of the most important things she learned was the drawbacks of putting patients on ventilators. In the early days of the pandemic, the idea was to put patients on mechanical ventilators sooner rather than later, but the treatment was not as effective as originally expected.

"From that experience, I am very reluctant to put a patient on a ventilator unless absolutely necessary," he said.

Instead, she prefers to treat patients with supplemental oxygen or a less invasive machine like a high-flow nasal cannula, which gives an oxygen boost to the patient's nose.

Other clinical advice has shown some small positive signs, such as "pricking" patients by turning them upside down, medications such as remdesivir, or convalescent plasma treatments.

But those are not remedies, and much is still unknown about how to treat patients with Covid-19.

"None of those, even now, has shown any real promise before my eyes that I could say 'oh, this is the answer,'" Loe said. "Just because we don't have the answer right now, he still feels a little helpless."

Lin said the lack of treatment left him feeling equally helpless at times in New York.

"Any disease process where there is no definitive intervention that we can do, whether it's cancer or Covid-19, there is a degree of helplessness that all providers feel," he said.

How to prepare a hospital for a wave of Covid-19

The other important lessons learned focused on how to establish a hospital with augmentation capacity to avoid feeling overwhelmed.

During Dr. Loe's time in New York, increasing so many patients at once meant that they were unable to provide the best possible care to all who needed it.

"There was such a high volume of people that they got it and got so sick of everything at the same time, I think the care they could have received if the volume was reasonable would have been better," he said. "It was just a complete disaster situation, and when you are in a complete disaster situation where you are doing everything you can and nothing is helping, you feel helpless."

Both Dr. Lin and Dr. Loe are emergency medicine physicians who were forced to work in the Intensive Care Units, or ICU, while in New York. It was a position unknown to them; Lin said he had not worked in an ICU in 22 years.

But there weren't enough ICU specialists, known as intensivists, or critical care doctors, so they had to cope.

"Their biggest problem was that they had to find ways to scale that experience and attract other physicians who were not necessarily board certified in critical care, but who could help and assist, with the supervision of (medical) critical care," Lin said.

He said the model was successful in New York and that he was working to implement a similar crash course in the event of a sudden surge at his hospital, John Muir Health in Concord, California.

"How do we bring in orthopedic doctors, emergency room doctors, internal medicine doctors, pediatricians?" he said. "How do we incorporate them, knowing that they have a fundamental background and medical history, and that with proper supervision they can provide critical care patient management when we have an increase?"

The number of California cases compared to New York

Despite the increase in cases in California, both Lin and Loe said hospitals are not as overwhelmed as in New York in the spring.

"From what I understand talking to the providers that were there during the peak, I don't think we're close to what they were," Lin said. "They weren't full; they were three (times) full, it's really what they were in, and they ran out of all kinds of resources. I don't think we're there yet, thank God."

Loe said Wednesday that the volume of coronavirus cases has grown tremendously at her hospital, the University of Riverside Health System Medical Center in Moreno Valley, and that the hospital's intensive care unit is at capacity. But they have not yet expanded in their increase plan, such as canceling elective procedures or transforming other hospital units in ICUs.

Although there is no clear and effective treatment, Loe is confident that as long as they are not overwhelmed, they can provide the best support possible.

"I still feel like patients are getting the care they deserve," Loe said. "It gives you a little more sense of control that you have control over this disease as best you can."

His hope is that people will continue to wear masks and social distance, thus keeping new cases and hospitalizations at a manageable level, and calming stress within the medical system.

"There is a lot of anxiety in the health care industry about this," Lin said. "And I'm glad to see that as things begin to calm down, (we can) address this in a very rational way, and people feel like they can safely provide patient care."