These cities have begun to disburse the police in the wake of the George Floyd protests.

As the final of the three memorial services for George Floyd began Monday in his hometown of Houston, protests happening on his behalf continue across the country, with the Black Lives Matter movement now advocating for #AbolishPolice.

The House of Representatives, led by Democrats, is expected to introduce new legislation on Monday aimed at eliminating police departments across the country.

However, a recent poll by YouGov found that "despite calls by activists and protesters to refine police departments, most Americans do not support reducing the budgets of law enforcement." Only 16 percent of Democrats and 15 percent of Republicans said they were in favor of the idea.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey went against the city council on Sunday and reiterated that he does not support the abolition of the city police force after Floyd died in custody on May 25 after white officer Derek Chauvin was filmed kneeling on his neck for almost nine minutes.

Instead, Frey promised to work relentlessly with Chief Medaria Arradondo and the community "toward deep structural reform and addressing systemic racism in police culture." He also said he would put the city's powerful police union "in its place," but fell short. of promising to dismantle the force.

Nine city council members, including Jeremiah Ellison, son of state attorney general Keith Ellison, who declared his support for Antifa, spoke at a protest in Minneapolis Powderhorn Park last Sunday to pledge "to end surveillance. as we know it and recreate systems that actually keep us safe. "

"Our commitment is to end our city's toxic relationship with the Minneapolis Police Department," said Council President Lisa Bender. "It is clear that our surveillance system is not keeping our communities safe. Our incremental reform efforts have failed, period."

As protests against police brutality and racial injustice gain momentum, here are some changes officials have proposed at the state, local, and federal levels to disburse the police and institute other reforms:

Congress:

House and Senate Democrats are expected on Monday to introduce the new "Police Justice Act of 2020," which includes major reviews of how police officers across the country will do their job.

It includes banning the use of bottlenecks, lowering legal standards to pursue criminal and civil penalties for police misconduct, and banning certain arrest warrants, NPR reported, citing a Democratic aide in Congress.

"These are common sense changes that, frankly, will create a much higher level of accountability for those police officers who violate the law, who violate our rights and who violate our common community standards," said Senator Cory Booker, D-N.J. he told NPR on Sunday.

The plan was developed by Booker, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, and members of the Black Caucus of Congress and the House Judiciary Committee.

"Persistent and uncontrolled bias in policing and a history of lack of accountability are wreaking havoc on the black community. Cities are literally ablaze from pain and anguish caused by the violence visited on black bodies and brown, "the project sponsors wrote in a statement. letter to colleagues on Saturday. "While there is no single political recipe to erase decades of systemic racism and excessive policing, it is time for us to create structural change with significant reforms."

Although Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, have acknowledged "serious errors" in police brutality cases, Republican lawmakers were not included in the drafting of the bill and, by therefore, they are expected to initially oppose the measure.

"I think we can easily find common ground on both sides and we can do it quickly, but it's harder if you're on the outside," House of Ministers representative Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Said Thursday. "Members of Congress shouldn't be called back for a week and say, 'Here are all the bills.'

NY:

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday that he would comply with protesters' demands by shifting NYPD funds toward youth and social services.

De Blasio, whose already disparaging relationship with New York police has only worsened as critics say he was unable to handle the civil unrest after Floyd's death, did not elaborate on how much money would be allocated to the police force.

He promised to announce details before the July 1 budget deadline. The NYPD currently has an annual budget of $ 6 billion, about 6 percent of De Blasio's proposed $ 90 billion budget for the city.

"We are committed to seeing a change in funding for youth services, for social services, that will literally happen over the next three weeks, but I am not going to go into detail because it is subject to negotiation and we want to find out what makes sense "said the mayor on Sunday.

The latest reforms were developed by the Mayor's working group on racial inclusion and equity, co-chaired by his black wife, Chirlane McCray.

In addition to transferring NYPD funds to youth and social services, the changes also include moving the NYPP peddling application to a civilian agency and creating community ambassadors in NYPD to act. as links between officials and civilians, WCBS-TV reported.

"People did not protest for protesting. They are protesting for change, and now we must deliver that change, "de Blasio said at his press conference.

He said that community ambassadors would be "people in the community, civilians deeply immersed in their communities with the ability to take community concerns to the highest levels of New York police, to return responses, including the state of disciplinary cases and changes in surveillance that must be made to allow for better surveillance, fairer surveillance. "

The mayor did not address the demands made by dozens of employees at his own Criminal Justice Office on Saturday. They proposed several police reforms, including a measure to criminalize the use of strangleholds by officers, which would make it easier for district attorneys to process infractions. De Blasio refused to sign the measure without a waiver for members of the police in life-threatening situations, the New York Times reported.

the Angels

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday that he charged the city "to identify $ 250 million in cuts" to invest more money in the black community, communities of color, women and "people left behind."

The Los Angeles Times reported that the city will try to cut $ 100 million to $ 150 million from its police budget alone.

“While our work for racial justice begins in Los Angeles, it must be echoed throughout our state and throughout our nation. I will continue to work with leaders in Sacramento and D.C. to advance legislation that protects the lives of blacks and communities of color that have long denied equity in our laws, ”Garcetti tweeted on Friday.

The Mayor also announced that he would launch the city's new Department of Civil and Human Rights and the Commission on Civil and Human Rights this summer to "protect anyone living, working, or visiting LA from discrimination or denial of equal treatment in private employment, housing, education or commerce. "

Garcetti said he supported work by California black committee members to "restore probationers' voting rights, improve emergency response services for historically neglected communities, and seek reparations for the impact of slavery "

He also said he was working with Senators Harris and Booker, and Representative Karen Bass, whose parliamentary district includes Los Angeles, to "pursue a national standard on the use of force, independent federal investigations of police brutality, and consent decrees in the departments with a pattern of brutality and discrimination. "

Minneapolis:

Nine members of the Minneapolis City Council told a crowd on Sunday that they supported the dismantling of the city police department and its replacement by a community-based public safety model.

Nine council members are enough to override any veto by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. Although any significant move to dissolve the Minneapolis Police Department or alter its funding will likely require a public vote on the matter to change its statute, Fox 9 reported.

Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender, Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins, and council members Alondra Cano, Jeremiah Ellison, Steve Fletcher, Cam Gordon, and Jeremy Schroeder were among the council members who made the announcement. Sunday at a rally organized by Black Visions Collective and Reclaim the Block.

"This council is going to dismantle this police department," said Ellison.

Later Sunday, Frey said he does not support the abolition of the Minneapolis Police Department, but would instead work with Chief Medaria Arradondo and the community "toward deep structural reform and addressing systemic racism in police culture."

"We are ready to deepen and enact more community-led public safety strategies on behalf of our city. But, I do not support the abolition of the Minneapolis Police Department," said the mayor.

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, whose congressional district includes Minneapolis, has expressed her support for the council members' plan.

"Nobody advocates illegality. No one advocates that our community is in danger or that a crime occurs in Minneapolis without liability, ”said Omar. "This is an opportunity for us to get rid of a system that was built not to provide security and service, and to start establishing a system that does provide that security."