These companies are working from home until 2021, or forever.

Some employees will not return to their offices until at least 2021, while others may never see their office again.

Twitter went live in mid-May when it announced that some of its employees could work permanently from home. And last week, Google announced that its employees will work from home until 2021.

"I hope this offers the flexibility you need to balance work with caring for yourself and your loved ones for the next 12 months," Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a memo to employees, a copy of which was obtained by CNN Business.

These decisions come at a time when issues of child care, education, and safety continue to grow.