These companies are working from home until 2021, or forever.

Some employees will not return to their offices until at least 2021, while others may never see their office again.
Twitter went live in mid-May when it announced that some of its employees could work permanently from home. And last week, Google announced that its employees will work from home until 2021.
"I hope this offers the flexibility you need to balance work with caring for yourself and your loved ones for the next 12 months," Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a memo to employees, a copy of which was obtained by CNN Business.
These decisions come at a time when issues of child care, education, and safety continue to grow.
With the closure of schools and daycares, according to the IMF, women are the hardest hit by the pandemic recession, and some companies are changing in an effort to recognize that.
What is clear is that the offices will not look the same to employees who currently work from home, but plan to return in 2021.
These companies announced that employees will not return to the office until at least 2021:
- Universal Music Group
- Warner Music Group
- Sony music
- Amazon corporate
- Viacom
- Scotiabank
- RBS (Royal Bank of Scotland)
- Group Nine Media
- Indeed
These companies told their employees that they never have to return to the office:
- Square
- Loose
- Shopify
- Zillow