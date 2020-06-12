These Confederate statues have been removed since the death of George Floyd

Here is a look at some of the monuments that have been removed in recent weeks.

Richmond, Virginia

A crowd of protesters in Richmond knocked down the statue of Confederation President Jefferson Davis on Wednesday night, according to CNN affiliate WRIC.

"Jefferson Davis was a racist and traitor who fled our city while his troops were following orders to burn it," Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said in a statement. tweet thursday morning . "He never deserved to be on that pedestal. On July 1, we will begin the process the state requires to remove these monuments to Old Richmond from a Lost Cause."

He asked for the sake of public safety that the community allow the city to legally demolish the remaining statues professionally.

"I'm going to push so we don't waste time on this and make it happen as soon as possible," Stoney said in his tweet. "Richmond, we will finish the job of removing these outdated symbols of racism and hatred."

This occurs a day after protesters smashed and knocked down a statue of Christopher Columbus using ropes in Byrd Park.

Louisville, Kentucky

The John Breckenridge Castleman monument, a statue of a Confederate soldier in the heart of downtown, was removed Monday, according to an online statement from Mayor Greg Fischer.

Fischer initially announced plans to remove the Castleman memorial in August 2018. After a two-year effort to move the statue, a Jefferson County Circuit Court judge said Friday that the city was able to move the Castleman memorial.

"We all agree with the report's finding that our city should not hold statues that serve as validation symbols for racist or bigoted ideology; that is why we relocated the Confederate statue near the University of Louisville," Fischer said in 2016.

In announcing his decision to move the Castleman statue and another Confederate soldier statue in 2018, Fischer rejected the idea that moving them was an effort to erase history. "Moving these statues," he said, "allows us to examine our history in a new context that more accurately reflects the reality of the day, a time when the moral deprivation of slavery is clear."

The statue will eventually arrive at Cave Hill Cemetery, where Castleman is buried, according to the online statement.

Jacksonville Florida

Teams at Hemming Park in downtown Jacksonville tore down a 122-year-old statue and plaque honoring fallen Confederate soldiers Tuesday morning, according to CNN affiliate WJAX.

On Friday, the Jacksonville Jaguars marched from TIAA Bank Field to the sheriff's office, where wide receiver Chris Conley delivered a seven-minute speech in which he discussed the removal of the monument.

During a peaceful protest Tuesday on the steps of City Hall, Mayor Lenny Curry announced that all of the city's Confederate monuments will be removed. This includes three monuments and eight historical markers, the mayor's office told CNN in a statement.

"If our history prevents us from reaching the full potential of our future, then we must take action," said Curry. "My staff will work with the Jacksonville Cultural Council to convene experts in history and art to ensure that we acknowledge our past in a full and complete way – a way forward that leaves no person's heritage or experience behind."

Birmingham Alabama

Protesters in Linn Park attempted to remove a 115-year-old monument during a protest on May 31.

Mayor Randall Woodfin arrived on the scene and told protesters that he would "finish the job" for them.

The city's mayor pleaded with the protesters to disperse before the police came to arrest them, adding that he understood their anger.

The park houses monuments dedicated to veterans and a statue of the Confederate sailor Charles Linn.

Woodfin did not specify when exactly the monument would collapse.

"To avoid further civil unrest in our city, I think it is very important that we remove this statue that is in Linn Park," he said at a press conference on June 1.

About 54 miles west of the University of Alabama, the Board of Trustees and the university president authorized the removal of three plaques on campus commemorating University of Alabama students who served in the Confederate Army and members from the body of student cadets involved in defending the campus, according to an online statement.

The plates were in front of the Gorgas Library, but were removed and "placed in a more appropriate historical setting on the recommendation of Dr. Bell," a university spokesperson told CNN.

In addition, a group of university administrators is prepared to review and study the names of buildings on all UA System campuses.

Montgomery Alabama

About 90 miles south of Birmingham, protesters demolished a statue of General Robert E. Lee in front of Lee High School in Montgomery on June 1, according to CNN affiliate WSFA.

Montgomery Police told WSFA that four people have been charged with first degree criminal mischief, a serious crime.

The 112-year-old statue was housed at two other locations in Montgomery before reaching the Lee High School grounds, according to the school's website.

It was removed from school property and transported to storage, according to the WSFA.

Nashville, Tennessee

A controversial statue of Edward Carmack, a former US senator and newspaper owner known for attacking civil rights defenders like Ida B. Wells, was taken Monday from the grounds of the city's Capitol, according to CNN affiliate WKRN. .

The removal came after protesters tore down the monument on Sunday.

Alexandria, Virginia

Teams in Alexandria's old town removed a bronze statue of a Confederate soldier named "Appomattox" on Tuesday morning.

The monument was erected in 1889 to honor the Confederate soldiers of Virginia City.

Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson tweeted photos of the statue's removal. "Alexandria, like all major cities, is constantly changing and evolving," he wrote.

A city spokesperson told CNN in a statement that the owner of the statue, United Daughters of the Confederacy, notified the city and said they would remove the statue on June 2.

Virginia is home to more Confederate commemorations than any other state, according to its governor, Ralph Northam, and on Thursday it promised to do something about it.

Northam said it is ordering that the statue of Robert E. Lee, which is located in the capital of Richmond, be removed and stored while a decision is made about its future.

"In Virginia, we no longer preach a false version of history," Northam wrote in a cheep . "The United States is once again looking to Virginia to lead. And make no mistake: removing a symbol is important, but it is only one step. We still need a change in this country. We need healing more than anything. But symbols matter. We all know it's time. And history will prove it. "

Mobile, Alabama

The city removed the statue of Confederate Admiral Raphael Semmes from the center early Friday and brought it to safety, Mayor Sandy Stimpson. he said in a tweet.

Stimpson said the decision to remove that statue was not about Semmes or an attempt to rewrite history.

"It is about eliminating a possible distraction so that we can clearly focus on the future of our city," Stimpson wrote. "That conversation, and the mission to create a mobile, continues today."

Bristol, UK

While there are several Confederate monuments scattered across the country, protesters across the pond are also pushing for the removal of controversial landmarks. On Sunday, Black Lives Matter protesters in Bristol knocked down a statue of 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston and rolled it through the streets before unceremoniously dumping it into the Avon River.

The towns and cities of Great Britain are dotted with monuments to figures like Colston.

On Tuesday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced a commission to examine the future of landmarks around the capital, including murals, street art, street names and statues.

And while the fate of several controversial statues across the country has been determined, monuments in Indianapolis, Indiana; Rocky Mountain, North Carolina; and in Roanoke and Norfolk, both in Virginia, they remain, but plans are underway for their removal.

Portsmouth, Virginia

Protesters partially dismantled the city's confederate monument on Wednesday night, including completely removing one of the statues. A man was beaten by the statue and is in hospital suffering from life-threatening conditions, according to the Virginia State Police.

Mayor John L. Rowe, Jr. said in a statement that the Portsmouth police did the right thing by limiting vandalism to a single public property, to protect lives and the remaining private property in the area.

The issue of moving or removing the entire monument will be addressed at a public hearing on July 28, said the mayor.