These experts say the nation needs to shut down again.

A person waits to be tested for Covid-19 in Hyderabad, India on July 27. Mahesh Kumar A./AP

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 16.2 million cases of the new coronavirus have been recorded worldwide, including at least 648,000 deaths.

Here's the latest from around the world:

First US Phase 3 Vaccine Trial Begins: The first phase 3 clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine in the United States, an investigational vaccine developed by the Modern biotechnology company and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, began Monday. The trial, one of 25 clinical trials worldwide, is expected to enroll about 30,000 adult volunteers and assess its safety and whether it can prevent symptomatic Covid-19 after two doses, among other results.

Vietnam announces evacuation: About 80,000 tourists in the Vietnamese city of Da Nang will be evacuated after three residents of the popular tourist destination tested positive for the coronavirus, according to state media. It will take at least four days to evacuate all 80,000 tourists, mostly domestic travelers, from the central coastal city.

Germany runs to contain the farm outbreak: Authorities in Bavaria are working to contain a large-scale outbreak among seasonal workers at a vegetable farm in the city of Mamming. Authorities announced Sunday that 174 workers, about a third of all seasonal workers at the site, had tested positive for the virus.

After U-turning in Spain, the UK monitors the travel bridges of Germany and France: The UK government is monitoring the coronavirus situation in Germany and France "closely" while reviewing travel bridges to popular holiday destinations, a junior health minister said Monday. The UK government unexpectedly announced on Saturday that all people returning from Spain will have to isolate themselves for two weeks, reversing their earlier stance with immediate effect.

India reports almost 50,000 cases daily: India recorded its biggest jump in a single day of 49,931 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, its health ministry said Monday. The jump in cases came when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a national speech that his country's response to the pandemic has defied global expectations, despite having the third highest case count in the world.

The Australian state has its worst pandemic day yet: The Australian state of Victoria recorded 532 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, marking the worst day of the nation's pandemic so far, Victoria Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said Monday. Victoria has seen a large number of persistent cases for weeks, even though the Melbourne metropolitan area and neighboring Mitchell Shire are in the middle of a six-week shutdown order.

China reports the highest number of local infections since March: China recorded 57 local cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, the highest number the country has seen since it put the coronavirus largely under control in March, according to figures released by the National Health Commission on Monday.

Hong Kong makes wearing a mask mandatory outdoors: In Hong Kong, the use of masks will be mandatory in all indoor and outdoor public spaces from Wednesday at midnight until August 4, authorities announced on Monday, and if it is not met, a fine of up to HKD 5,000 will be applied. ($ 645).

The move comes amid a series of new social restrictions as the city struggles to contain its third wave of Covid-19 infections. On Sunday, the city recorded its fifth consecutive day of more than 100 local cases.