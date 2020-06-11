These films do not help the conversation about racism.

With a conversation in our culture focused on systematic racism and the treatment of black people after George Floyd's death while in Minneapolis police custody, some are re-evaluating Hollywood's depictions of racism on-screen.

And we have to tell you that some of them have not aged well.

Twitter was boiling after the film directed by Tate Taylor and based on the same 2009 novel written by Kathryn Stockett that started trending as protests erupted after Floyd's death.

There were concerns even before the release of the film.

Partly because Taylor is a white man, who was tasked with telling a story about a couple of black maids, Aibileen Clark (played by Viola Davis) and Minny Jackson (played by Octavia Spencer), set in Jackson, Mississippi, during the Civil Rights Movement. .

Those voices grew louder after the film hit theaters, with many complaining that it focused more on Eugenia's white character "Skeeter" Phelan (played by Emma Stone).

And while her performance earned Spencer the best supporting actress Oscar, Davis has said she regrets taking the role.

"I just felt that the voices of the maids were not heard at the end of the day," Davis told the New York Times in 2018.

Earlier this week, Bryce Dallas Howard, who played Hilly Holbrook in "The Help," suggested ten other films to consider to better understand America's history of racial inequality.

"The Legend of Bagger Vance & # 39; (2000)

Directed by Robert Redford and starring Will Smith, Matt Damon and Charlize Theron, "The Legend of Bagger Vance" has been repeatedly criticized for promoting the "magic black" trope.

That terminology became popular in the early days of black director Spike Lee and refers to Hollywood's use of a black character serving to improve the lives of white characters.

In some cases, the black character possesses supernatural qualities, as is the case with Smith's character in the movie, the mysterious golf caddy, Bagger Vance.

"Blacks are being lynched from left to right, and (Bagger Vance is) more concerned with improving Matt Damon's golf swing," Lee said during a 2001 talk at Yale.

"Green Book" (2018)

Critically acclaimed (won best film, best original screenplay, and star Mahershala Ali won best supporting Oscar), the film was also highly controversial.

Set in 1962, Ali plays musician Dr. Donald Shirley alongside Viggo Mortensen as their driver and bodyguard Tony Vallelonga, in a dramatization of the couple's friendship in real life.

Shirley's family members complained that the film was a "symphony of lies" in terms of its portrayal as something alienated from her family.

"That was very painful," his nephew Edwin Shirley III told Shadow & Act. "That is 100% incorrect."

There was also criticism that the plot of the film helped promote the "white savior" film trope, something the film's director and co-writer Peter Farrelly told Vanity Fair.

"These guys help each other out," said Farrelly. "Tony Lip brings Don Shirley out of some earthly trouble, but Don Shirley saves Tony Lip's soul."

"Song of the South" (1946)

Disney + declined to release "Song of the South" as part of its classics with the streaming service debuting.

The combination of animated film and live action offers what are now considered stereotypical and offensive depictions of African-Americans, ranging from the dialect of the black character to their subordination to white characters.

The plot centers on a boy named Johnny (played by Bobby Driscoll), who is educated and entertained by the lessons taught to him by a former slave named Uncle Remus (told by James Baskett).

"Even animated sequences are not without controversy," CinemaBlend noted. "One of Br & # 39; er Fox's plans to capture Br & # 39; er Rabbit involves the use of a golem made of black tar which the fox refers to as … tar baby."