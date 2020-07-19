These hidden relief gems can help your fantasy baseball team

Major League Baseball begins its 60 game run to the World Series in just a few days, meaning those who play for a fantasy baseball championship this year will have all of their ducks lined up.

Whether you're about to write or want to make adjustments to the list you created three months ago, your knowledge of bullpens will be vital to your success. However, it's not just about closers. According to what many league managers say, relief pitchers could be their daily bread in the winner's circle.

The closers obviously capture all the attention. In addition to propelling him into the saved category, racking up a few on his list will do wonderful things to help his proportions.

Elites like Josh Hader and Kirby Yates are always expensive, and based on recent average draft position data, mid-tier guys like Ken Giles and Hector Neris are also climbing draft boards relatively quickly. However, there is still a misconception that bad team closers don't work for fantasy. Could not be farther from the truth.

Although closers like Joe Jiménez of Detroit or Brandon Kintzler of Miami may not see the same number of save opportunities that Aroldis Chapman gets from the Yankees, they can still provide a lot of help in fantasy.

First, they will accumulate saves. Perhaps the Marlins win only 25 of their 60 games, but there is a good chance that Kintzler will end up saving 15 of them. In a truncated season, when everyone scratches their heads and wonders where they can find good value, this is where they should look. You may not win the category directly, but it will be competitive and you will save a package with the purchase of offers. Take those savings and accumulate that offense.

Coaching men and long relievers will also be of great value this season as many starters will be limited. For example, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has already announced that his starters are unlikely to throw more than three or four innings during the first innings of the rotation.

That means that middle relievers like Ross Stripling and Dustin May will have added value and might even get some wins for you. You can expect Joe Maddon of the Angels and Kevin Cash of Tampa Bay to do the same.

Identifying which bullpens are the best will help you discover which ponds you need to fish. In addition to the aforementioned teams, you'll want to keep a close eye on the bullpens in San Diego, Milwaukee, and Cleveland.

How you build your fantasy rotation will be a key factor in your success. A pair of aces on top, one or two more starters able to eat innings next and then finish with the bullpen. Two or three closer and a few setup men or long relievers will put you in a great position this year for your pitching categories. It won't be the sexiest rotation, but it will be effective.

