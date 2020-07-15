These international destinations are open to American tourists.

(CNN) – Once one of the world's most powerful travel documents, the power of the American passport has withered under the coronavirus cloud, with doors shuttered across the planet for American travelers.

With US coronavirus cases recently surpassing the three million mark, many nations now look to the United States with fear. No matter how much they want those tourism dollars, they are not willing to risk opening their borders.

Even though restrictions are easing in some places, Americans are still on the danger list. Earlier this month, the European Union omitted the United States from its list of 15 countries whose tourists can visit.

While most American travelers stay close to home this summer, preferring short-distance car travel to international air travel, some travelers will not allow a global pandemic to curb their travel plans.

And there are still a handful of options.

Most of the Caribbean, for example, is open to American tourists. Other countries, including Mexico, the Maldives, and Turkey, aren't welcoming American travelers with open arms (more like a temperature control and Covid-19 test), but are allowing visitors to cross their borders for the first time since then. . the coronavirus turned off much of the world.

Whether traveling to "open" international destinations is responsible or advisable is up to the people to decide. But it is worth noting that since the pandemic is ongoing, anything can change at any time.

While there may be international flights that can be booked to restricted countries, any outgoing US passenger should check with the US Embassy and airline before finalizing travel plans.

These are the countries where US passport holders may still be able to visit.

Albania

Across the Adriatic Sea from Italy, the former communist country of Albania resumed international commercial flights from June 15, 2020.

There are no specific details in terms of what American travelers can expect upon arrival in Albania, however, the US Embassy website states that there will be additional medical personnel at all entry points, as well as examinations and possible quarantine requirements.

"Travelers must be prepared for travel restrictions to apply with little or no prior notice," he says.

Old and bearded

Turners Beach on the southwest coast of Antigua. Shutterstock

Beginning July 9, US travelers to Antigua and Barbuda "arriving by air must submit a negative Covid-19-RT-PCR (real-time polymerase chain reaction) test, taken within seven days after your flight, "according to a travel notice on the country's tourism website.

In addition to that, visitors are subject to monitoring by local health officials for 14-day periods and another Covid-19 test may be required during the visit, which could mean quarantine while awaiting the test result. .

Masks are required in public spaces and anyone who violates security measures could be subject to a $ 5,000 fine and the possibility of six months in prison. Anyone is advised to read the fine print.

Aruba

Visitors to Aruba will be required to take a Covid-19 test. Courtesy of the Aruba Tourism Authority.

American passengers from 24 states, including critical points such as California and Florida, will be required to load a negative Covid-19 test result through the Aruba boarding / disembarking card process, 72 hours prior to arrival in Aruba.

Travelers arriving from the other 26 states may choose to take an exam upon arrival, although the exam must be prepaid and there is a mandatory quarantine while waiting for the exam results.

Aruba also requires that travelers be insured, that they be protected from medical expenses in the event that they test positive for coronavirus during their stay.

The Aruba tourism site has all the specific health requirements for incoming passengers, which are considerable and subject to change, so please confirm the latest information before booking the trip.

The Bahamas

There are no quarantine requirements to enter the Bahamas. Melissa Alcena / Bloomberg / Getty Images

The Bahamas reopened its international travel on July 1. Before departure, visitors must go online to complete a "travel health visa application" that includes uploading a negative Covid-19 test result, indicating that the test was administered at least 10 days before arrival at the islands

There are no quarantine requirements, but the Bahamas stipulates that visitors wear a mask and practice social distancing. They should wait for temperature controls upon arrival.

Many lodgings on the islands are now "Clean & Pristine" certified, displaying signs to demonstrate that they comply with the latest health and safety protocols on the islands.

Barbados

Barbados opens to tourists on July 12. Marnie Hunter / CNN

The island of Barbados welcomed tourists again on July 12. New protocols are in place to protect visitors and residents, and travelers must now complete an online immigration card, which can be done 72 hours before departure and presented 24 hours before travel.

The form includes health questions, even if the traveler has a negative Covid-19 test result.

Travelers may choose to perform a Covid-19 PCR test upon arrival, although travelers to the United States who want a more seamless travel experience are strongly encouraged to pre-submit negative test results through the immigration and come up with proof of those results. in hand

Belize

Belize encourages visitors to test Covid-19 72 hours prior to arrival. Shutterstock

When Belize reopens its airport on August 15, incoming US passengers will need to have downloaded Belize's new health app (currently non-operational) and provide the necessary details before boarding a flight to Belize.

The app provides travelers with an ID and a QR code that will be used to track contacts while in the country. The app will register daily to confirm that visitors have no symptoms.

Visitors must book hotels that have received the Belize Tourism "Gold Standard Recognition Certificate". Only those hotels will be open from August 15 and guests will be evaluated before registering.

Belize also encourages visitors to conduct a Covid-19 PCR test at least 72 hours prior to travel and to submit negative results to expedite entry.

Bermuda Islands

Travelers will have to pay fees to cover the cost of the tests when heading to Bermuda. Alex Rosen / CNN

Receiving visitors since July 1, Bermuda requires each incoming passenger (regardless of age) to apply for a travel authorization, at a cost of $ 75 per adult and $ 30 for flight crew and nine-year-olds or less.

Visitors who do not have a negative Covid-19 PCR test result will not be authorized to travel to Bermuda.

Upon arrival, passengers must submit negative test results prior to departure, undergo an additional Covid-19 test, and quarantine their accommodation until results are ready, which takes six to eight hours.

Additional tests are required after day three, seven, and 14, depending on length of stay, at various test sites around the island.

The travel authorization fee covers the cost of the test.

Cambodia

Visitors to Cambodia will be required to pay a $ 3,000 deposit to cover the cost of testing and quarantine if necessary. Tang Chhin Sothy / AFP / Getty Images

If you are sitting with $ 3,000 and want to fly to Phnom Penh International Airport to embark on a Cambodian adventure, this is now an option.

In a June 10 statement, the airport's director, Sao Wathana, announced: "Upon arrival, all foreign passengers must deposit $ 3,000 at the airport to pay for virus prevention services."

Visitors will be required to take a Covid-19 test and, if negative, the remaining funds will be returned minus $ 160 to cover the cost of the test and one day fully attended at a waiting center.

A positive test result carries serious financial and social consequences, involving hospitalization and medical care, and the 14-day quarantine of all other passengers on the incoming flight and associated additional costs.

Croatia

Ignoring the EU ban on Americans traveling to Europe, Croatia began receiving American tourists on July 10.

Travelers must submit a negative Covid-19 PCR test, "no longer than 48 hours (from the time of taking the swab to arrival at the border crossing)," according to an alert on the website of the United States Embassy in Zagreb.

Dominican Republic

Travelers to the Dominican Republic will undergo temperature tests. Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic

As part of the standard immigration and customs forms, US passengers traveling to the Dominican Republic must complete an Affidavit of Health to confirm that they have not had symptoms of coronavirus within 72 hours of travel.

However, anyone with symptoms or a temperature above 100.6 F (38 C) will need to be tested. Positive passengers will be isolated and treated.

Visitors must also provide contact information, but the bottom line is that when it comes to Covid-19 symptoms and testing, the DR is willing to take their word for it.

Dubai

Tourism to Dubai resumed on July 7. GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP via Getty Images

Dubai resumed tourism on July 7. Visitors to the UAE must have travel health insurance to cover any necessary Covid-19 treatment and submit a negative Covid-19 PCR test result within 96 hours of arrival.

Travelers must complete a "health declaration form" before leaving to confirm that they are not experiencing any symptoms of coronavirus.

Passengers can expect temperature checks and mandatory tests if they show symptoms.

In addition, "tourists must register all their data in the COVID-19 DXB application upon arrival," according to the Visit Dubai website.

Ecuador

Unless you have an additional 14 days to burn, Ecuador is not a great international option. Although American travelers are allowed to go, they are subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine, even with a negative Covid-19 PCR test result.

The quarantine for foreigners is at your expense and is only available at specific hotels in Quito, Guayaquil or Manta, and these reservations must be confirmed before arrival.

The Galapagos Islands tourist sites reopened to visitors on July 13, although currently, with the quarantine rule in effect, a visit to the UNESCO heritage site is a significant investment of time.

Egypt

Egypt is reopening its border in hopes of modernizing a tourism industry that has been severely affected by the coronavirus blockade. But what will it take to get Egypt's tourism industry back on track? CNN's Michael Holmes reports.

Egypt relaxed tourism restrictions on July 1, and there are regular direct flights on EgyptAir from New York City and Washington, DC, to Cairo.

US travelers must obtain a visa before travel or upon arrival and will be subject to temperature controls and must comply with the requirements for social distancing and wearing of masks.

In terms of exactly what awaits US passport holders upon arrival, it is difficult to obtain details. It comes prepared with a negative result of the Covid-19 test that is 48 hours old and a proof of health insurance is recommended.

Egypt announced that it would resume many tourism operations, including the opening of the Giza pyramids on July 7.

French Polynesia

French Polynesia has welcomed tourists since July 15. Suliane Favennec / AFP / Getty Images

Travelers seeking the ultimate in tropical isolation are welcome to the islands of Tahiti and Bora Bora on July 15.

French Polynesia requires a negative test for Covid-19 within 72 hours of departure, which will be submitted before travelers board their flight.

Passengers must also complete a "Health Entry Form" (one per family), detailing their current health status, and agree to report symptoms and undergo additional testing if deemed necessary upon arrival or during the stay.

Jamaica

Golden Eye, Jamaica. Island outpost

Jamaica reopened to tourists on June 15, but has since updated its requirements for travelers, which include completing an online "travel authorization" and the possibility of being tested on arrival.

Starting July 15, due to the increase in coronavirus cases in the United States, passengers arriving from New York, Florida, Arizona, and Texas must load negative Covid-19 test results to receive travel authorization. The test date must be within 10 days of arrival.

Each passenger must present the travel authorization together with their passport at the starting point.

All travelers "from areas where there is high transmission of the virus in the community" will be screened at the airport upon arrival and must be quarantined at the chosen accommodation until the results are ready, generally within 48 hours.

Only hotels, villas, or guest houses within the "rugged corridor" accept guests. According to Visit Jamaica, "the rugged corridor includes the coast from Negril to Port Antonio. Only companies within the corridor that have been trained and evaluated to comply with Covid-19 protocols can open their doors to tourists."

Kosovo

No testing or quarantine is required for travelers arriving in Kosovo.

According to the website of the United States Embassy in Kosovo: "Pristina International Airport is open to all travelers; however, some US citizens are still denied boarding in the United States because they cannot prove that they are residents or citizens of Kosovo. "

"Despite being open to tourists, the Embassy strongly suggests that American visitors cancel or postpone any travel plans to Kosovo this summer."

The Maldives

Maldives is open to visitors from July 15. Shutterstock

Maldives, one of the world's most desirable vacation destinations, reopens to all international tourists on July 15. US travelers are not required to be screened prior to departure, but must complete a health statement upon arrival.

All tourists must have booked their accommodation in advance.

According to a Visit Maldives press release: "Resorts, boats on board, and hotels located on uninhabited islands are open for reservations starting July 15. Guesthouses and hotels located on inhabited islands will be opened for reservations. from August 1 ".

Mexico

Balandra Beach in La Paz, Mexico Alfredo Martinez / Getty Images

Although the land border between the United States and Mexico remains closed, American travelers can fly to Mexico.

There are currently no testing requirements, although the recent reopening of Mexico has coincided with an increase in coronavirus cases.

Travelers can expect temperature checks and other additional evaluations upon arrival.

North Macedonia

Northern Macedonia is open to tourists. There are no test or quarantine requirements, but airports are conducting thermal tests for all passengers.

Rwanda

Rwanda is one of the most desirable destinations in Africa. Courtesy visit to Rwanda

Rwanda's national parks make it one of the most desirable destinations in Africa, but currently only if you can afford a private charter to get there.

If it can wait a few weeks, Rwanda will reopen international commercial flights on August 1. At that time, all international visitors must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test, taken within 72 hours of arriving in Rwanda.

All tourists wishing to visit attractions such as Volcanoes National Park should take an additional Covid-19 test at the airport and wait until they are quarantined at their hotel until the results are ready.

Serbia

Serbia's borders are open, but tourists should be aware of a recent series of protests around the new restrictions, including a long weekend curfew. There has also been a recent increase in coronavirus cases in the country.

St. Barts

Hard to find a bad view on the island of Saint Bartholomew Brekke Fletcher, CNN

The island of St. Barts reopened to international travelers in late June. Beginning July 10, visitors must show a negative Covid-19 PCR test result, taken within 72 hours of arrival.

Those who stay more than a week will need to pay around $ 150 for an additional test on their eighth day.

Currently, travelers can reach St. Barts through Antigua and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Both airports require the same documentation: a negative Covid-19 PCR test result, taken within 72 hours of arrival.

St. Maarten Princess Juliana Airport remains closed to commercial flights from the U.S.

St. Lucia

Pigeon Beach in Saint Lucia. DANIEL SLIM / AFP via Getty Images

Those traveling to Saint Lucia from the United States must provide a negative result of a Covid-19 PCR test, performed within seven days of travel. Visitors must also complete a pre-arrival registration form and travel with a completed and printed form.

Visitors must have confirmed reservations at a Covid certified property (there are currently seven) for the duration of their trip. And tourists must stay where they have registered, unless the hotel has arranged an approved excursion.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Anchorage of sailing boats in the shallow waters of Union Island, St.Vincent and Grenadines, West Indies. Shutterstock

All travelers to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines must undergo a Covid-19 PCR test upon arrival, unless they arrive with a negative Covid-19 test result (antibody test within five days, PCR test within of the two days), in which case they will not require quarantine.

Visitors must receive the "VINCYCOVID * Application Approval" and complete the "VINCYCOVID questionnaire".

In addition, all passengers will be examined for symptoms upon arrival, including temperature controls.

Tanzania

Tanzania is officially open to tourists. TONY KARUMBA / AFP / AFP / Getty Images

Another instance where travel is not prohibited, Tanzania is officially open to tourists. While there are no test or quarantine requirements, travelers will be subject to extensive evaluations and, in some cases, will need to take a Covid-19 test.

Incoming passengers must complete a "health surveillance form" upon arrival.

Turkey

Most of Turkey's borders have been open since June 12. Dan Kitwood / Getty Images Europe / Getty Images

Most of Turkey's borders have been open since June 12. There are currently no restrictions for US citizens traveling to Turkey, although passengers must complete an information form and prepare to be screened for symptoms of coronavirus upon arrival.

Turks and Caicos

Grace Bay, near the town of Providenciales in the Turks and Caicos, has first-class beaches and water sports. Shutterstock

The latest information related to American travelers wishing to visit the Turks and Caicos Islands is as follows:

Beginning July 22, visitors must provide a negative Covid-19 test result and the test must have been completed within five days of arrival. Children under the age of 10 are not subject to this requirement.

Travelers must also complete an online health assessment questionnaire and carry travel health insurance to cover Covid-19 related costs (from quarantine to hospital care).

Ukraine

Travelers to Ukraine need to download an app to qualify. Pixabay

The United States is considered a "red zone" country in Ukraine, which means it has more than 40 active coronavirus cases per 100,000 people. To enter Ukraine, passengers must download the "Dii Vdoma" application and choose one of the three options.

They can take a Covid-19 PCR test within 24 hours of crossing the border, entering an isolation unit, or quarantining at their destination, which they can record through the app.

Travel health insurance is also a requirement to cover costs related to Covid-19 treatment.

UK

American travelers have always been allowed to travel to the UK, they just have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine.