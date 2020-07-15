These international destinations are open to American tourists.

(CNN) – Once one of the world's most powerful travel documents, the power of the American passport has withered under the coronavirus cloud, with doors shuttered across the planet for American travelers.
Even though restrictions are easing in some places, Americans are still on the danger list. Earlier this month, the European Union omitted the United States from its list of 15 countries whose tourists can visit.
While most American travelers stay close to home this summer, preferring short-distance car travel to international air travel, some travelers will not allow a global pandemic to curb their travel plans.
And there are still a handful of options.
Most of the Caribbean, for example, is open to American tourists. Other countries, including Mexico, the Maldives, and Turkey, aren't welcoming American travelers with open arms (more like a temperature control and Covid-19 test), but are allowing visitors to cross their borders for the first time since then. . the coronavirus turned off much of the world.
Whether traveling to "open" international destinations is responsible or advisable is up to the people to decide. But it is worth noting that since the pandemic is ongoing, anything can change at any time.
While there may be international flights that can be booked to restricted countries, any outgoing US passenger should check with the US Embassy and airline before finalizing travel plans.
These are the countries where US passport holders may still be able to visit.
Contents
- 1 Albania
- 2 Old and bearded
- 3 Aruba
- 4 The Bahamas
- 5 Barbados
- 6 Belize
- 7 Bermuda Islands
- 8 Cambodia
- 9 Croatia
- 10 Dominican Republic
- 11 Dubai
- 12 Ecuador
- 13 Egypt
- 14 French Polynesia
- 15 Jamaica
- 16 Kosovo
- 17 The Maldives
- 18 Mexico
- 19 North Macedonia
- 20 Rwanda
- 21 Serbia
- 22 St. Barts
- 23 St. Lucia
- 24 St. Vincent and the Grenadines
- 25 Tanzania
- 26 Turkey
- 27 Turks and Caicos
- 28 Ukraine
- 29 UK
Albania
Across the Adriatic Sea from Italy, the former communist country of Albania resumed international commercial flights from June 15, 2020.
"Travelers must be prepared for travel restrictions to apply with little or no prior notice," he says.
Old and bearded
Turners Beach on the southwest coast of Antigua.
Shutterstock
In addition to that, visitors are subject to monitoring by local health officials for 14-day periods and another Covid-19 test may be required during the visit, which could mean quarantine while awaiting the test result. .
Aruba
Visitors to Aruba will be required to take a Covid-19 test.
Courtesy of the Aruba Tourism Authority.
Travelers arriving from the other 26 states may choose to take an exam upon arrival, although the exam must be prepaid and there is a mandatory quarantine while waiting for the exam results.
Aruba also requires that travelers be insured, that they be protected from medical expenses in the event that they test positive for coronavirus during their stay.
The Bahamas
There are no quarantine requirements to enter the Bahamas.
Melissa Alcena / Bloomberg / Getty Images
Many lodgings on the islands are now "Clean & Pristine" certified, displaying signs to demonstrate that they comply with the latest health and safety protocols on the islands.
Barbados
Barbados opens to tourists on July 12.
Marnie Hunter / CNN
The form includes health questions, even if the traveler has a negative Covid-19 test result.
Travelers may choose to perform a Covid-19 PCR test upon arrival, although travelers to the United States who want a more seamless travel experience are strongly encouraged to pre-submit negative test results through the immigration and come up with proof of those results. in hand
Belize
Belize encourages visitors to test Covid-19 72 hours prior to arrival.
Shutterstock
When Belize reopens its airport on August 15, incoming US passengers will need to have downloaded Belize's new health app (currently non-operational) and provide the necessary details before boarding a flight to Belize.
The app provides travelers with an ID and a QR code that will be used to track contacts while in the country. The app will register daily to confirm that visitors have no symptoms.
Visitors must book hotels that have received the Belize Tourism "Gold Standard Recognition Certificate". Only those hotels will be open from August 15 and guests will be evaluated before registering.
Belize also encourages visitors to conduct a Covid-19 PCR test at least 72 hours prior to travel and to submit negative results to expedite entry.
Bermuda Islands
Travelers will have to pay fees to cover the cost of the tests when heading to Bermuda.
Alex Rosen / CNN
Visitors who do not have a negative Covid-19 PCR test result will not be authorized to travel to Bermuda.
Upon arrival, passengers must submit negative test results prior to departure, undergo an additional Covid-19 test, and quarantine their accommodation until results are ready, which takes six to eight hours.
Additional tests are required after day three, seven, and 14, depending on length of stay, at various test sites around the island.
The travel authorization fee covers the cost of the test.
Cambodia
Visitors to Cambodia will be required to pay a $ 3,000 deposit to cover the cost of testing and quarantine if necessary.
Tang Chhin Sothy / AFP / Getty Images
If you are sitting with $ 3,000 and want to fly to Phnom Penh International Airport to embark on a Cambodian adventure, this is now an option.
In a June 10 statement, the airport's director, Sao Wathana, announced: "Upon arrival, all foreign passengers must deposit $ 3,000 at the airport to pay for virus prevention services."
Visitors will be required to take a Covid-19 test and, if negative, the remaining funds will be returned minus $ 160 to cover the cost of the test and one day fully attended at a waiting center.
A positive test result carries serious financial and social consequences, involving hospitalization and medical care, and the 14-day quarantine of all other passengers on the incoming flight and associated additional costs.
Croatia
Ignoring the EU ban on Americans traveling to Europe, Croatia began receiving American tourists on July 10.
Dominican Republic
Travelers to the Dominican Republic will undergo temperature tests.
Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic
However, anyone with symptoms or a temperature above 100.6 F (38 C) will need to be tested. Positive passengers will be isolated and treated.
Visitors must also provide contact information, but the bottom line is that when it comes to Covid-19 symptoms and testing, the DR is willing to take their word for it.
Dubai
Tourism to Dubai resumed on July 7.
GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP via Getty Images
Dubai resumed tourism on July 7. Visitors to the UAE must have travel health insurance to cover any necessary Covid-19 treatment and submit a negative Covid-19 PCR test result within 96 hours of arrival.
Travelers must complete a "health declaration form" before leaving to confirm that they are not experiencing any symptoms of coronavirus.
Passengers can expect temperature checks and mandatory tests if they show symptoms.
Ecuador
The Galapagos Islands tourist sites reopened to visitors on July 13, although currently, with the quarantine rule in effect, a visit to the UNESCO heritage site is a significant investment of time.
Egypt
Egypt is reopening its border in hopes of modernizing a tourism industry that has been severely affected by the coronavirus blockade. But what will it take to get Egypt's tourism industry back on track? CNN's Michael Holmes reports.
Egypt relaxed tourism restrictions on July 1, and there are regular direct flights on EgyptAir from New York City and Washington, DC, to Cairo.
In terms of exactly what awaits US passport holders upon arrival, it is difficult to obtain details. It comes prepared with a negative result of the Covid-19 test that is 48 hours old and a proof of health insurance is recommended.
French Polynesia
French Polynesia has welcomed tourists since July 15.
Suliane Favennec / AFP / Getty Images
Travelers seeking the ultimate in tropical isolation are welcome to the islands of Tahiti and Bora Bora on July 15.
Passengers must also complete a "Health Entry Form" (one per family), detailing their current health status, and agree to report symptoms and undergo additional testing if deemed necessary upon arrival or during the stay.
Jamaica
Golden Eye, Jamaica.
Island outpost
Starting July 15, due to the increase in coronavirus cases in the United States, passengers arriving from New York, Florida, Arizona, and Texas must load negative Covid-19 test results to receive travel authorization. The test date must be within 10 days of arrival.
Each passenger must present the travel authorization together with their passport at the starting point.
All travelers "from areas where there is high transmission of the virus in the community" will be screened at the airport upon arrival and must be quarantined at the chosen accommodation until the results are ready, generally within 48 hours.
Only hotels, villas, or guest houses within the "rugged corridor" accept guests. According to Visit Jamaica, "the rugged corridor includes the coast from Negril to Port Antonio. Only companies within the corridor that have been trained and evaluated to comply with Covid-19 protocols can open their doors to tourists."
Kosovo
No testing or quarantine is required for travelers arriving in Kosovo.
"Despite being open to tourists, the Embassy strongly suggests that American visitors cancel or postpone any travel plans to Kosovo this summer."
The Maldives
Maldives is open to visitors from July 15.
Shutterstock
Maldives, one of the world's most desirable vacation destinations, reopens to all international tourists on July 15. US travelers are not required to be screened prior to departure, but must complete a health statement upon arrival.
All tourists must have booked their accommodation in advance.
Mexico
Balandra Beach in La Paz, Mexico
Alfredo Martinez / Getty Images
Although the land border between the United States and Mexico remains closed, American travelers can fly to Mexico.
There are currently no testing requirements, although the recent reopening of Mexico has coincided with an increase in coronavirus cases.
Travelers can expect temperature checks and other additional evaluations upon arrival.
North Macedonia
Rwanda
Rwanda is one of the most desirable destinations in Africa.
Courtesy visit to Rwanda
Rwanda's national parks make it one of the most desirable destinations in Africa, but currently only if you can afford a private charter to get there.
All tourists wishing to visit attractions such as Volcanoes National Park should take an additional Covid-19 test at the airport and wait until they are quarantined at their hotel until the results are ready.
Serbia
St. Barts
Hard to find a bad view on the island of Saint Bartholomew
Brekke Fletcher, CNN
The island of St. Barts reopened to international travelers in late June. Beginning July 10, visitors must show a negative Covid-19 PCR test result, taken within 72 hours of arrival.
Those who stay more than a week will need to pay around $ 150 for an additional test on their eighth day.
Currently, travelers can reach St. Barts through Antigua and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Both airports require the same documentation: a negative Covid-19 PCR test result, taken within 72 hours of arrival.
St. Maarten Princess Juliana Airport remains closed to commercial flights from the U.S.
St. Lucia
Pigeon Beach in Saint Lucia.
DANIEL SLIM / AFP via Getty Images
Visitors must have confirmed reservations at a Covid certified property (there are currently seven) for the duration of their trip. And tourists must stay where they have registered, unless the hotel has arranged an approved excursion.
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Anchorage of sailing boats in the shallow waters of Union Island, St.Vincent and Grenadines, West Indies.
Shutterstock
Visitors must receive the "VINCYCOVID * Application Approval" and complete the "VINCYCOVID questionnaire".
In addition, all passengers will be examined for symptoms upon arrival, including temperature controls.
Tanzania
Tanzania is officially open to tourists.
TONY KARUMBA / AFP / AFP / Getty Images
Incoming passengers must complete a "health surveillance form" upon arrival.
Turkey
Most of Turkey's borders have been open since June 12.
Dan Kitwood / Getty Images Europe / Getty Images
Most of Turkey's borders have been open since June 12. There are currently no restrictions for US citizens traveling to Turkey, although passengers must complete an information form and prepare to be screened for symptoms of coronavirus upon arrival.
Turks and Caicos
Grace Bay, near the town of Providenciales in the Turks and Caicos, has first-class beaches and water sports.
Shutterstock
The latest information related to American travelers wishing to visit the Turks and Caicos Islands is as follows:
Beginning July 22, visitors must provide a negative Covid-19 test result and the test must have been completed within five days of arrival. Children under the age of 10 are not subject to this requirement.
Travelers must also complete an online health assessment questionnaire and carry travel health insurance to cover Covid-19 related costs (from quarantine to hospital care).
Ukraine
Travelers to Ukraine need to download an app to qualify.
Pixabay
The United States is considered a "red zone" country in Ukraine, which means it has more than 40 active coronavirus cases per 100,000 people. To enter Ukraine, passengers must download the "Dii Vdoma" application and choose one of the three options.
They can take a Covid-19 PCR test within 24 hours of crossing the border, entering an isolation unit, or quarantining at their destination, which they can record through the app.
Travel health insurance is also a requirement to cover costs related to Covid-19 treatment.
UK
American travelers have always been allowed to travel to the UK, they just have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine.