These Jason Voorhees masks of horror icon Tom Savini turn every day on Friday the 13th

Horror legend Tom Savini now sells custom Jason Voorhees protective face masks. In late April, Savini came out in public with his own mask designed after Friday the 13th, which he posted on social media. Horror fans quickly started flooding their inbox with requests of their own, so Savini accepted it. Custom Protective Masks are now available to purchase and are certainly much cooler than Alyssa Milano's interlocking masks, though they can be just as controversial.

Facial masks are needed to go to many public places these days, which has sparked their own debate. Ultimately, masks are a courtesy to the public to ensure that someone unknowingly spreads everything they shouldn't. Tom Savini practices this safety protocol and encourages his fans to do the same with his own Jason Voorhees mask. "You asked, we answered! 'Personal hockey masks' are now available," Savini said on Twitter.

Tom Savini teamed up with horror makeup artist Jason Baker to create the unofficial version. Friday the 13th facial masks. However, doing them is not an easy process and, according to Baker, they are in high demand with a small team that is trying to practice safe practices of social distancing. However, horror fans seem to be very excited about their new skins when they post them on social media. A fan even received a Jason Voorhees face mask with NES blue paint job Friday the 13th video game, which is an additional element of genius. Savini and Baker are trying to get fans all the masks they can get, but everyone should wait a wait at the same time.

Each Jason Voorhees mask is custom made to order and completely handmade, so it also increases the waiting time. If you're willing to wait, you can be the coolest person at Target or at the grocery store, walking with a Friday the 13th mask, while the rest of the customers walk around with boring N95 and cloth masks. Style is important these days and nothing makes a fashion statement bigger than walking around in a slasher assassin's mask while shopping for some cleaning supplies and toilet paper. Also, people will have no trouble staying six feet away from you. It is a win / win situation.

Jason Baker created the original Tom Savini mask, which started all this craziness. As the world goes through some tough things, Savini and Baker provide some entertainment while providing something positive at a time when everyone could really use it. Also, these Jason Voorhees skins will eventually become horror collectibles when this finally happens. If you are interested in getting yours Friday the 13th mask, go to Tom Savini's Twitter account for more information on how to buy. You can see some images of Jason Voorhees' masks below.

