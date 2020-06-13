These lifelong Republicans can vote for Biden in November

It only takes a few minutes before Linda and Tom Rawles, with posters for "Black Lives Matter" and "Justice 4 George," hear a clear, now-familiar scream from a passing motorist, suggesting that this 4,000 Republican suburb is anything but worry-free "Every life matters!" a woman yells from a red SUV. "Get a fucking life!"

A few minutes later, another driver waves an obscene gesture out the window.

The Rawles wave or hold peace signs with their fingers, without moving around the negative feedback.

Politically, the Rawles describe themselves as independent but remain Republican for life. Both have worked in the Arizona Republican Party and have run for Congress as Republicans. In 2016, they voted for libertarian candidate Gary Johnson.

This November, the Rawles say, they will vote for Joe Biden on President Donald Trump. They are among the group of independent voters who say they prefer the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate. Several national polls in recent weeks show Trump following Biden among independents, a group that narrowly won in 2016.

"I'm not Antifa," jokes Linda Rawles, 61. But registered Republicans in recent weeks have been shaken by national protests against police brutality and racial injustice, the response to the coronavirus pandemic, and the economic recession. to this corner

"I think the last three to six weeks have been a turning point," says Tom Rawles, 70. "We can always fight for problems. But we must eliminate the cancer that is infecting the political body of the United States."

That cancer at his party, the couple says, is Trump.

"We will support Biden not because we agree with him on matters," says Linda Rawles, "but he is a decent, kind and sensible man. I have considered myself a Republican since I was 13. We are not at home in our party. No We are Democrats. We have nowhere to go. "

Former Republican operative Tim Miller sees this group of homeless political voters as mature to change in 2020, because now "their personal lives are being directly affected by Trump," he says.

It is a philosophy that Miller himself has maintained since 2016, when he was an outspoken "Never Trumper" who made efforts but failed to convince other Republicans not to vote for his party. In 2020, he is part of a more targeted campaign to convince suburban and white Republicans to abandon Trump, called Republican Voters Against Trump.

The group, made up of famous anti-Trumpers such as conservative writer Bill Kristol, launched a $ 10 million television and digital advertising blitz in battlefield states, which include Arizona.

But the announcements aren't what fuels the group's 2020 effort: It is raising the voices of disappointed moderates and Republicans. On its website, Republican Voters Against Trump has published hundreds of personal stories from people across the country. Spokeswoman Priya Gada tells CNN that the site has received tens of millions of organic visits.

"In 2016, people personally disapproved of Trump, but they still voted for him," says Miller. "Concerns about him have come home to perch with the virus, the economy, and instability in their communities with the protests. Those reservations about Trump? Well, he's getting real now."

There are also Republican voters who are not sure what they will do on Election Day. Cheryl Coons, 56, a cardiac nurse on the front lines of the Covid-19 crisis, would agree that the problems in 2020 are real for her, professionally and personally, but she is not sure how she will vote in November. The moderate self-described is also a "registered and card Republican," she says. "I always identified with problems on both sides of the political spectrum and fought with both parties."

Coons, who is recovering from pneumonia suspected to be caused by Covid, does not blame the president for his illness or pandemic, saying the administration did what it could due to the magnitude of the outbreak. Coons also remains confident that Trump will lead the country better in an economic recovery. But what makes her consider voting for a Democrat for the first time in her life, she says, are the continued protests and pain she's seeing on the streets of the United States.

"I feel like we need more sense of unity and there is no antagonism on this issue," says Coons, who voted for Trump in 2016. "And I don't think I see that being fostered. We have to come together as a people and we need a leader to help us. to do that, not to push the bear. "

Coons says she tries not to discuss politics with her friends, because almost all of them are politically immovable. At a time of so much polarization, he says, it's a bit stressful to talk about being moderate.

However, Coons says it is not too late for Trump to change his mind. Because when it comes to your vote, "I honestly don't know yet."