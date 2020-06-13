These movies explore black lives impacted by white authority

Written by Craigh Barboza

Craigh Barboza teaches film journalism at New York University and writes about race, entertainment, and culture.

After the wave of protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd, many of us have been thinking about the history of race in the United States and the ongoing narrative of police violence. We are all looking for resources to help us better understand the moment.

Each of the films below offers a different perspective on how African Americans have competed with white authority for decades and centuries. Both speak and echo what is happening now.

The films range from underground classics to major studio productions, all of which put a human face on the timely and difficult social justice issues that have changed the conversation about racial equality in America in a way that only movies can do.

If you have seen the movies in this list, you can see them again from another perspective. And if it's your first time, you may recognize something that resonates with the hundreds of Black Lives Matter and anti-racism protests that have erupted around the world and call for far-reaching reform.

"Harriet" (2019)

"Harriet" Credit: Martin Chase Productions

Kasi Lemmons' recent biographical film portrays the famous abolitionist Harriet Tubman (Cynthia Erivo) as a young heroine armed with weapons prepared to die for the freedom of her people. Beginning in 1849, "Harriet" explores the monstrous institution of slavery and how it infiltrated the American police in the form of paid marshals and trackers, sometimes viewed as glorified slave hunters.

"What you see in the movie are these armed poses that chase blacks," said Donald Bogle, the film historian and author of "Hollywood Black," by email.

"There is that sequence on the bridge when Harriet is cornered, after an escape, and she says, 'I'm going to be free or I'll die' and jump into the river. I think we can make a connection to what's going on today and a system of persecutors, these violent white men who are somehow sanctioned for murdering us. "

"Harriet" Credit: IMDB

Erivo's outstanding performance as Tubman (she was nominated for a double Oscar last year for Best Actress and Original Song) is worth the price of the solo broadcast. After arriving in Philadelphia, he joins the subway, where he becomes his most famous driver. We learn about the prophetic visions that helped lead approximately 70 enslaved people to freedom, as well as Tubman's command of a black army that released 150 more on the Combahee River raid.

"Harriet" highlights the important role that African American women have played in history and how they continue to experience discrimination and persecution. "We have had these cases, like Sandra Bland, who was detained by the police for something so small and, we have it in the movie, the way the police spoke to her and she responded, and she was detained and ended up dead," he said. Bogle. "There is an idea that this whole system rapes African American men, but it can also do this to African American women."

"Rosewood" (1997)

"Rosewood" Credit: Warner Bros.

John Singleton's "Rosewood" tells the true story of how, in 1923, a thriving black town in Florida was burned down. The fuse was lit by a white woman (played by Catherine Kellner) who falsely claimed she was raped by a black stranger, a story made up to explain the bruises inflicted by her extramarital lover. Add in a fake talk of a racial riot by one of the local officials, and it isn't long before a group of Klans men invade the city looking for a mysterious black war veteran (played by Ving Rhames).

The result is a week-long massacre of torture, shootings, and lynchings that Singleton depicts in an eerie way on a scale never before seen in movies showing slavery or its legacy. The survivors, many of them children, fled through the nearby swamps. The official death toll was eight, although many believe the final number was much higher. "& # 39; Rosewood & # 39; effectively captured the horror of racism in real life," activist and author Dr. Umar Johnson said in an email. "The lynchings of thousands of African Americans, from the end of slavery in 1865 to the death of Malcolm X in 1965, show how inhuman white America can be."

The film is a powerful reminder that black lives, even entire communities, can be destroyed when someone "arms (their) whiteness," as cultural critic Roxane Gay recently put it in reference to last month's news of a White woman who called police on a black birder in New York's Central Park after he asked her to tether her dog, which is the law. (The call was made the same day George Floyd was killed.)

"Selma" (2014)

"Selma" Credit: Pathe

Real change in society has often been the result of a political alliance between internal and external forces. In addition to a citizen-based movement, there is a need for government agents or, better yet, leaders like Martin Luther King who can stimulate people in power to change the law.

As the central figure in "Selma", King (David Oyelowo) is a virtuous combination of grace, intelligence, rhetorical power, and persistence. In an early scene inside the Oval Office, he pleads with reluctant President Lyndon Johnson (Tom Wilkinson) to pass the Voting Rights Act of 1965, with the intention of dismantling the barriers that had been put in place to prevent some black citizens from voting. Without it, he explains, African-Americans would not have the same legal rights, but would continue to be killed by white people, who would be protected by white officials or acquitted by all-white juries. "All white," says King, "because you can't be on a jury unless you're registered to vote." When told he would have to wait, King is organizing a massive demonstration of voting rights in the south.

The scenes from Ava DuVernay's protest drama are performed in a majestic but intimate style. The most powerful images are the dozens of activists marching peacefully through Alabama's segregated streets. "Ava's film reminds people that there has never been change in America without movement and struggle, and that it is never easy," said writer and activist Kevin Powell, whose new book of essays, "When We Free The World ", it is at the end of this month.

Director, writer and producer Ava DuVernay Credit: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

You can feel what it must have been like to be on the front lines, alongside potential voters (Oprah Winfrey, LaKeith Stanfield) and future congressman John Lewis (Stephan James), taking on a horde of state soldiers fighting rifles, livestock electrical products and whips.

"Selma" won an Oscar for Best Original Song ("Glory" by Common and John Legend) and is the rare studio film directed by an African American woman.

The film takes place around the bloody Sunday march in 1965, and the maneuvers and events that led to it, including the church bombing that killed four girls in Birmingham, which was a major turning point in the movement for civil rights.

"& # 39; Selma & # 39; is a case study in leadership," added Powell. "It is actually a blessing to have a movie to point people out as a teaching tool, to root people in history, to understand that this is not just for us now, but for those who are not yet born." .

"Boyz N the Hood" (1991)

"Kids in the neighborhood" Credit: Columbia Pictures

Gang violence was visible on the nightly news and MTV when this dramatic drama about the challenges black men face growing up in South Los Angeles in 1991 came.

"Boyz N the Hood" was not the first movie to broach the subject. But it had often been done wrong: for example, when the story is told from the police perspective, see "Colors". (Better yet, don't do it!) "Boyz N the Hood," on the other hand, was notable not only for his nuanced and privileged perspective on black life on the sidelines, but for who was behind the camera. John Singleton had just left the USC film school when he became part of a new generation of black filmmakers in Hollywood to find success with the general public.

In his semi-autobiographical debut, Singleton used the structure of an coming-of-age tale to show what it is like to live in a world where a trip to the corner store could end in a shotgun murder. The film earned him two Oscar nominations, for writing and directing, and also featured several future stars, including Cuba Gooding Jr., Regina King, and Ice Cube, who had recently launched a solo rap career after parting ways with the group. rap gangsta NWA re

"Kids in the neighborhood" Credit: IMDB

One of the most despicable characters in "Boyz N the Hood" is a black police officer (Jessie Lawrence Ferguson) who answers an hour late to a 9-1-1 call from the main character's father, Furious (Larry Fishburne).

"Homeboy shows up drinking a cup of coffee," said director Malcolm Lee, whose films include "Undercover Brother" and the upcoming "Space Jam: A New Legacy."

"He feels like he's better than the hood blacks because he's in law enforcement, and he thinks the world would be better if Furious had killed the intruder," Lee said by email. "He says, 'It would be a n ** g less on the streets that we would have to worry about.'"

Director and producer John Singleton Credit: Adrián Sánchez-González / AFP / Getty Images

Years later, Furious' son, who is heading to college, Tre (Gooding), drives home at night when he is arrested by the same officer, who mistakes Tre for a possible gang member. Voracious and volatile, the cop pulls out his Smith & Wesson and threatens to blow Tre's head off. We watch a single tear drip down Tre's face. In their distress, you can feel the trauma that many black people experience after encounters with the police.

"Serpico" (1973)

"Serpico" Credit: Entertainment complex for artists

Last week, former President Barack Obama called on local governments in the United States to take police responsibility, saying that, in his opinion, the "vast majority" of police officers are not violent. But the fact is, good cops can sometimes be sidelined if they break the rank.

One of the first movies that gave us a realistic view of life on the force was "Serpico," with Al Pacino in the lead role, an incorruptible detective with a fondness for wild costumes. The fact-based thriller not only made Pacino a star when it was released in 1973, but also described an out-of-control police department in the big city where dirty and racist police officers work on criminals and receive bribes from players and traffickers from drugs.

"Hey Frank, do you want a piece of this?" asks a policeman, who is assaulting a black suspect. "No, I'm going to fill out the police card," replies Serpico.

"Serpico" Credit: IMDB

"& # 39; Serpico & # 39; is a really powerful representation of how difficult it is to reform the police," said Touré, the writer and presenter of the Touré Show podcast, which features in-depth interviews with successful black people. "It shows how much the police will fight against those who demand more of them. The real-life Serpico risked his life to expose the bad deeds."

At first, Serpico is persuaded, then repeatedly pressured by other officers to "follow", before denouncing bribery and corruption in the department. Senior city officials reportedly attempted to block the investigation, which ended the "code of silence" or documented blue wall, which many venues are accused of maintaining.

"The police don't want to be watched!" Touré said, who believes this is how you end up with three other officers standing as Derek Chauvin digs his knee into George Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. "Tear the core of (police) culture."

"Do the Right Thing" (1989)

"Do the right thing" Credit: IMDB

The New York police force also played a pivotal role in Spike Lee's race, class, and power hell in Brooklyn in the 1980s. Dedicated to the families of several black city residents who were killed by police officers Including Michael Stewart (killed in custody in 1983 after painting a subway wall) and Eleanor Bumpurs (shot twice a year later while being kicked out of her public home), this controversial classic established Lee as a senior director and spokesperson. unofficial from the African American community.

He wrote, starred in and directed "Do The Right Thing". The film, which is presented as a play with a collage of different voices, tries to show how uncontrolled racism and xenophobia can fester within a community due to economic inequality and intense social divisions. We have a parade of confrontational scenes among the multi-ethnic cast, which included Danny Aiello, Giancarlo Esposito, Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee and Rosie Perez in their first role, all making vivid characterizations.

Director, producer and screenwriter Spike Lee Credit: Jaimi Joy / Getty Images

The premise is simple: a filming movie of life set in a block on the hottest day of the year. The climax is a riot in the neighborhood, caused by the murder of a black man by the New York police. Images of Brooklynites clashing with police and tearing up a storefront appear to have been ripped from the current protests. The soundtrack is Public Enemy's "Fight the Power," which is played throughout the film.

On June 1, Lee, who won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2019 for his movie "BlacKkKlansman," posted a short film on Twitter called "3 Brothers" (premiered in a CNN special report with Don Lemon), which interrupts camera footage of Eric Garner (a police officer was charged with Garner's death after strangling him in 2014) and George Floyd, with a scene from "Do The Right Thing", in which Radio Raheem (Bill Nunn) dies in a police choke. The short begins with the words: "Will history stop repeating itself?"

"The Sweet Sweetback Baadasssss Song" (1971)

"Sweet Sweetback Baadasssss Song" Credit: IMDB

Many of the people who have flocked to the recent protests have expressed anger at the police violence, some have clashed with the police who have beaten their batons or received tear gas or been hit by rubber bullets, and They are ready to take action. That's the kind of story Melvin Van Peebles set out to tell in "Sweet Sweetback & # 39; s Baadasssss Song," a 1971 independent film that generated $ 10 million at the box office.

The tough but silent protagonist here is played by Van Peebles, who also served as a writer, director, songwriter, and editor. In stark contrast to previous black stars like Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte (whose characters were often castrated), Sweetback is a sexual dynamo with the ladies. For the first ten minutes, the film feels remarkably risky. Then Sweetback becomes radicalized, has a full political awakening, after witnessing two white officers brutalizing an innocent black militant. He intervenes, saving the brother, but kills the police in the process. At that point, the film begins to feel like a Molotav cocktail to white authority.

"Van Peebles' film was groundbreaking for its depiction of Sweetback's blatant sexuality, which poses a threat to the system," said film and television producer Stephanie Allain, a long-time advocate of equity and inclusion in Hollywood. time, and whose credits include "Dear White People" and last year's Oscar broadcast.

"But his police murder separates him from society and puts him on the run, probably forever. To me, it is a statement that the strength of the black man is terrifying to & # 39; the man & # 39;". And it still is. "

Filmmaker and playwright Melvin van Peebles Credit: Francois Durand / Getty Images

"Sweet Sweetback & # 39; s Baadasssss Song" was the first film to reflect the politics of the Black Arts Movement, one of whose principles is for black people to promote powerful images of themselves in the media. And with its funk-soul soundtrack and photos of the black community helping Sweetback, while running for his freedom, the film also seemed to hint at a grassroots revolution in filmmaking. It was, and it wasn't.

While Van Peebles introduced a challenging new hero who triumphed over a brutal white power structure, paving the way for the era of blax exploitation of the 1970s (which in its unprecedented heyday, saw more than 40 movies from black themes produced in a span of two years), few films since then have matched their cultural resonance.

"Queen & Slim" (2019)

"Queen and slim" Credit: Courtesy of Universal Pictures

If Sweetback had any offspring, they would be "Queen & Slim". The main characters in this intriguing 2019 drama begin at an Ohio restaurant, where they meet on an awkward first date. She (Jodie Turner-Smith) is a black defense attorney; he (Daniel Kaluuya) works at Costco. As they head home, a racist police officer arbitrarily stops his car. A fight ensues and he is shot and killed in self defense. Shell surprised, fleeing the scene.

Comparisons to "Bonnie and Clyde" are inevitable. ("Well, if it's not the blacks Bonnie and Clyde," says one of the characters.) Like that Depression-era classic about white bank robbers, "Queen & Slim" has outlaws who fall in love to bypass the authorities and become accidental folk heroes, in this case, due to a video. viral from the officer's camera images.

"Queen and slim" Credit: IMDB

But while the sex-eager and sex-eager antiheroes in "Bonnie and Clyde" were excited to see their photos in the newspaper, Queen and Slim are just the opposite. They are on the run due to the same police abuse and systemic injustice that have caused the current protests.

By making a terrifying threat of what is supposed to be a protective force — police — the filmmakers have created a bold, lyrical film that should be seen by anyone who wants to understand the pain and rage of the Black Lives Matter generation.

"Queen & Slim" was the work of director Melina Matsoukas, a rising young woman of color whose stylistic music videos for Beyoncé have mixed documentary and fantasy elements, and creator of the television series "The Chi" and LGBTQ activist Lena Waithe , who called his original script "art of protest".

Director Melina Matsoukas Credit: Rich Fury / WireImage / Getty Images

The filmmakers said the goal with "Queen & Slim" was to realistically portray what it means to be African-American today, where you feel the need to regularly contemplate your own mortality, hoping not to become the next hashtag, as you follow your own path to happiness. However, one criticism of the film is that it might be too real or not optimistic enough anyway.

"& # 39; Queen & Slim & # 39; was very powerful and effectively communicated the psychological and emotional conflicts that exist within the black community to the police," said Dr. Umar Johnson. "On another level, I feel that the film harmed the black liberation struggle by not allowing the two protagonists to escape. It reinforced the idea that we can never successfully rebel against the white police power structure."

That may be what the movie says, but then new scripts are written every day.