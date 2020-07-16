These new electric car companies are looking to take on Tesla

Not only is there Nikola (who took the other half of the inventor's name Nikola Tesla), which one It briefly surpassed Ford in terms of market value, despite never having produced a vehicle for sale. But there are also Rivian, Fisker, Byton, Faraday Future and much more. Some are more established than others and others are more advanced in their product cycles.

Most of these companies they stay out of the sedan market entirely, despite Tesla's success with the Model S and Model 3, opting to make trucks, crossovers, or vehicles that blur the boundaries between traditional categories.

Here's an overview of the increasingly crowded electric vehicle starter world and what's to come next.

Los Angeles-based Fisker plans to start selling its Ocean crossover SUV in 2022 for around $ 40,000. That's about the same price as Nissan's next electric SUV, the Ariya, and about $ 10,000 less than the Tesla Model Y, which starts at around $ 50,000.

You might recognize the Fisker name from the previous company of founder Henrik Fisker, Fisker Automotive, who made the radically suffocating plug-in hybrid sedan Fisker Karma. Fisker Automotive filed for bankruptcy a few years ago, but several assets, including some unassembled Karmas, were bought by Chinese investors who started a new company, Karma Automotive. The new and improved Karma version of Fisker's old car is now called Karma Revero.

Earlier this week, Fisker's new company, Fisker Inc., announced a $ 2.9 billion deal with private equity firm Apollo Global Management that would result in it becoming a publicly listed company. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

Rivian

Rivian is one of Tesla's best-known future competitors. Ford and Amazon are among its largest investors, and Rivian recently raised an additional $ 2.5 billion in funds. Before that, it had raised about $ 700 million in one round and $ 500 million in another previous round.

Rivian said he plans to start producing his off-road truck, the R1T, and SUV, the R1S, next year.

Michigan-based Rivian will also be busy producing electricity delivery vans. In addition to its hundreds of millions of dollars of investment, Amazon has also placed an order for 100,000 Rivian electric delivery vans to help start the car.

Nikola

Nikola's big plans are mostly about semi trucks, both electric and hydrogen.

Nikola now also plans to produce a truck called Badger, which the company says will run on a combination of electricity stored in batteries and electricity produced from compressed hydrogen. That combination, the Arizona-based company claims, will allow the badger to drive a total of 600 miles before needing to recharge or recharge.

The badger is supposed to be produced in cooperation with a major automaker, Nikola said, but no deal has yet been announced.

Nikola's shares were recently listed on the Nasdaq market through a reverse merger, a process that has historically been criticized for lack of transparency for investors compared to a traditional initial public offering. Nikola's stock price reached almost $ 80 just after the company started trading on the stock exchange. It is now trading around $ 55 a share.

Future Faraday

Los Angeles-based startup Faraday Future took its name from Michael Faraday, a 19th-century British scientist who described electromagnetic induction, one of the basic principles that powers electric motors.

Faraday (The company) made a splash in 2017 when it introduced its first electric vehicle, the FF 91, a luxury sedan that Faraday says is designed for autonomous driving. But progress has been slow since then. Founder YT Jia filed for bankruptcy in October 2019, but reached an agreement with creditors this month.

Deliveries of the FF 91 are slated to begin approximately nine months after it completes a fundraising round, according to the company. Faraday has said he plans to produce the FF 91 in Hanford, California, but it remains unclear if it will go through.

Byton

This Chinese company He has said he plans to make a mid-size electric SUV that will have a 48-inch horizontal screen that runs the full width of the dash. There's also an iPad-sized touchscreen on the steering wheel, which will remain still while you spin the wheel.

Byton also said the car could be controlled with hand-in-the-air gestures and voice controls, characteristics similar to those of cars made by BMW.

But Byton has suspended operations for the foreseeable future, a move that a spokesperson said was a by-product of the pandemic's impact on fundraising. The company is not sure when production of the car could start.

Lucid

Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson was the chief engineer for the Tesla Model S before left office in 2012.

Lucid Motors, founded in 2007, plans to introduce a luxury vehicle called Air in September that has said will have a range of more than 400 miles and being able to go from zero to 60 miles per hour in less than 2.5 seconds. The company said the car will cost more than $ 100,000.

Lucid began construction of his Casa Grande, Arizona manufacturing plant in December 2019, and is expected to complete the first phase of the building later this year. It has another suitable location to develop a single vehicle.

The startup has raised more than $ 1 billion from the Saudi Arabian public investment fund.

Lordstown

Lordstown Motors is developing a $ 52,500 electric van, called Endurance, for commercial fleets. The startup plans to build its truck at a former GM plant in Lordstown, Ohio, using some of the equipment that had been used to make the Chevrolet Cruze.

Lordstown Motors is unique for its controversial decision to use engines located on the truck's four wheels, which are called hub engines. He was also noted for drawing the attention of the Trump administration, as Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the Endurance presentation last month, praising it as a symbol of American manufacturing.

The company received a $ 40 million emergency loan from GM, and is trying to raise $ 450 million to start production of the Endurance at a rate that it says will be profitable.