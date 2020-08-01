These NHL playoffs will be different in many ways

The hardest trophy to win in professional sports – that's the Stanley Cup, by the way, or haven't you been paying attention for the past century? – had become more a test of wear and resistance than talent.

Yes, we grew up with the Bob Baun legend scoring a goal in overtime as he played with a broken leg to save his Maple Leafs from extinction in Game 6 of the 1964 final before Toronto captured the chalice in Game 7. We all marveled in wonder when Gregory Campbell remained on the ice for at least a minute and ended his turn after breaking his leg by blocking an Evgeni Malkin transmission in Game 3 of the 2013 conference finals.

But those hockey acts of courage should be exceptions and not the rules they've become, and it was honestly not wise at all for Patrice Bergeron to play Game 6 of the 2013 finals against Chicago with a broken rib, a separate shoulder and a small prick in yours. lung?

It was inspiring, but more than that, it was the hockey playoff personified. But, and while Bergeron's case was extreme, four rounds of the best of seven plays under the Male Rules that follow a regular routine of 82 games in a regular marathon season not only depress the value of talent, but in the end we are generally He left with two exhausted and battered teams hanging out like Ali and Frazier in Manila.

But this 2020 Extravaganza that includes 24 teams, best-of-five qualifying rounds, and tracks turned into television studios in spectator-free buildings in Toronto and Edmonton will be different. But it won't just be different in every way, as teams start from a permanent start after a four-month hiatus, no one should be overly fatigued as the tournament progresses.

And maybe Alanis Morissette can help me here, but isn't it ironic that in the midst of a pandemic, NHL teams have never been healthier when entering the playoffs / play-ins?

We cannot know how lack of fans and crowd noise will affect teams, but just as importantly, we cannot know how refereeing will impact without that variable. No referee will raise his arm five seconds after the fact due to a reaction from the crowd. Yes, that happens sometimes.

How many times can we say we don't know what to expect? There are probably not enough times to fill this gap. Not only do we not know what to expect, there is no empirical evidence with which to report. Yes, there was a regular 68-71 game season to provide clues, but that was last year, wasn't it?

There are probably teams that don't belong here and there are at least a couple of these teams that would never have made it to the tournament if the season had continued uninterrupted to the finish line. But they are here, and specifically Chicago and Montreal are here, and while neither is likely to come close to winning the 19 games necessary to capture the Cup, they are both capable of winning three out of five.

But if any of the teams somehow prevail in the qualifier, the Blackhawks facing the Oilers and the Canadiens hitting against the Penguins, it won't be more or less a statement about the format that the Lightning Blue Jackets defeat in the first year of last year. round. There may be no way for this year's event, but aren't we celebrating when the 63-point Kings defeated the 111-point Oilers in the 1982 Miracle on Manchester series?

The teams with the best four records in each conference will play a round robin to sow that they surely will not have the juice of the best of five. A seeded team could get caught early in the official first round of the playoffs against an opponent who has built momentum in their qualifying round victory, but there are always playoff anomalies, when a team has zero rest after winning at seven while his opponent has been sitting for a week after a sweep.

So there are no excuses.

The absence of crowds and the urgently-emitting soundtrack will force teams to generate their own energy and will likely minimize the experience factor as no one has experience with something like this. Let's agree to hope this is a once in a lifetime event that will produce a Stanley Cup champion.

And the champion will be worthy, as legitimate as the 2012 Kings and as legitimate as the reigning Blues champion, who won last year's Cup after finishing with the 12th best NHL record during the season.

Of course, a team that comes out of the playoffs could win the Cup … if that team is called the Penguins. You could imagine the Toronto-Columbus winner turning out to be a very difficult outing and the same for the Canes if they can beat the Rangers. It may be my own myopia, but I don't think any of the eight western qualifiers, almost indistinguishable beyond Edmonton and Chicago, have the assets to make significant noise throughout the tournament.

There are almost as many potential first-round matchups as there are chances to enter the entry draw draw, and boy, let's not forget Alexis Lafreniere awaits the lucky qualifier loser.

But before we get to that, let's go. In the East: Penguins above CANADIANS in 3; RANGERS above ´ CANAS in 5; ISLANDERS above Panthers in 4; MAPLE LEAFS above BLUE JACKETS at 4. In the west: Blackhawks above OILS in 4; Predators above COYOTES in 5; WILD above CANUCKS in 4; JETS above Calls in 5.

Of course, the Presidents' Trophy-winning Bruins, who have been snooping around in that second Cup almost annually since their last win in 2011, are extremely formidable. So are the Lightning, in a different place but with the same expectations as last year, and so are the defending champion Blues. I would honor them all.

But unseen, I hope the Flyers will mount a serious career after taking on the refreshing style of Alain Vigneault in his first season behind the bench. Carter Hart may not be Bernie Parent, who is he? – But as long as it's not Roman Cechmanek, the Flyers are good at networking, which is a phrase that doesn't repeat itself frequently during the franchise's 44-year drought.

And on the other hand, Vegas seems like a pretty good bet, featuring depth throughout the list; a potential Conn Smythe competitor in defense Shea Theodore; and a goal tandem by Marc-Andre Fleury and Robin Lehner.

Don't tell me about this because the first round won't start until August 11. More relevant information will be available at that time. But it won't surprise me if the Eastern Finalist comes from Pennsylvania and the Western is represented by the Golden Knights. It won't surprise me at all.

That will be then. But it starts now. Once in a lifetime for the Stanley Cup.