These northern cities will receive mighty winds from Isaiah tomorrow

This morning, Isaias continues to track along the Florida coast. What was once a hurricane weakened to a tropical storm on Saturday afternoon. On Sunday, the storm continued to struggle with fighting vertical wind shear, changing wind speed, and wind direction with altitude, which was stifling its growth.

The National Hurricane Center believes this wind shear will weaken today, allowing Isaiah to return to the force of the hurricane.

So what happens next? Models, like the American model and the European model below, agree that the storm will be a hurricane when it makes landfall in the Carolinas tonight. After making landfall, the storm will gradually weaken and begin to accelerate and move rapidly through the northeast.

You can follow the path of Isaias here.