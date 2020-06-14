These places present the greatest risks for contracting coronavirus

As states are reducing blockages, coronavirus cases continue to rise in the United States.

Experts have suggested that one reason for the surges could be the lifting of stay-at-home orders and other restrictions in place during the spring to stop the spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUSES: WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

These places have the highest risks of contracting coronavirus, according to a survey of four public health experts by MLive in Michigan. They ranked the locations on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the riskiest.

Bars and great music concerts = 9

Sports stadiums, gyms, amusement parks, churches and buffets = 8

Public pools = 7

Cinemas, hairdressers and hair salons = 6

Planes, beaches, bowling alleys and backyard barbecues = 5

Busy city sidewalks and dental offices = 4

Libraries / museums, supermarkets, hotels and golf courses = 3

Gas pumping, walking / running and cycling = 2

Restaurant to go and tennis = 1