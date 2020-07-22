They are executives and mothers who are also recovering alcoholics. How are the pandemic going

"Third grade math is too much for me. That was my cry this week," said Urban, who recently moved in with her fiancé.

Urban says his addiction came down self-esteem and a desire to silence the pain of always feeling that she was "a piece of trash".

Her alcohol use intensified in the late 20s when she became a mother, had a mortgage, and took on more important roles in a previous corporate job. "As more responsibilities arose in my life, my problem got bigger and bigger," he said.

Now that she works from home full time, Urban said recovery is more difficult because she has more time alone with her. self-destructive thoughts as you try to juggle all your roles in a new way.

"My brain says 'You're stupid and you can't do this'," said Urban. "You need something to eliminate anxiety … I don't have to drink as a way out. I'm alone with those destructive thoughts much more than I normally am. I have to figure out how to overcome them healthily and during a pandemic. "

Colleen Kearney, 44, is also a recovering alcoholic executive. She is separated from her husband, and her 13-year-old daughter lives with her. She He works as a senior advisor to BrandEd Holdings, which offers academic programs for well-known companies. In March and April, she describes working at a breakneck pace from home as the leader of the company's Covid-19 task force, which had to make tough staff decisions and manage the transition to online learning for education courses. of your clients.

She said she had not worked so hard since she was a "baby lawyer." Unlike earlier in his career, however, he did sober. She attributes her drink in part to family history. But her addiction increased about six years ago, she said, when she was unhappy with a previous job and realized that her marriage was not going to work.

In 2016, his then boss ordered him to go to an intensive outpatient rehabilitation program. She did so and remained sober for a year. But then he thought, "If I can stay sober for a year, I have no problem with drinking." He started drinking again in late 2017. "I did it privately because everyone knew I had quit smoking and had problems at work," said Kearney.

Her daughter found out that she was drinking again and decided to go to rehab for a month. But that experience did not take either. "I thought the 28 days would work with their magic," said Kearney, who did not attend the recovery meetings afterward.

In October 2018, she chose to go to an inpatient program at Caron Treatment Centers, then did a one-year outpatient program and agreed to run BAC tests twice a day. "I didn't want my family to feel like they had to supervise me," he said.

Today she is grateful for the experience because, among other things, it has made her much more present to her daughter. As for the stress of home schooling while working, she also feels lucky there, because her son is older now and doesn't require much practical attention during his full days of online classes.

"This would have been much more difficult if he were younger or had been left with many unstructured hours of his day." Kearney said.

Managing an addiction during a pandemic

The value of staying connected to others and creating a structure is relevant to everyone right now, but especially to those with addictions who don't want to relapse.

While addiction doesn't care about job titles, it does care about increased stress and major changes, which can trigger a relapse, said Dr. Marvin Seppala, chief medical officer for the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.

"And the stress we're experiencing, especially for executives, is off the charts," said Seppala.

Those in managerial positions face additional stressors as they face decisions about layoffs and licenses, and how to protect their businesses and workforce during twin economic and health crises for which there is no playbook.

Going to work physically often provides a structure and distraction from the temptation to drink or use during the day. Not working from home.

Among many in recovery, "there is loneliness for routine and what helped them function," said Dr. Petra Pilgrim, acting director of Steward House, which offers residential treatment for executives and professionals with addiction, mood disorders and anxiety.

Frequent contact with people in your life is essential to help you stay on track, Seppala said. Schedule calls with them at the same time every day, he recommends.

"This is essential not only for your work, but for your entire life."

Urban said she makes a concerted effort to stay connected to others, especially those she met when she went to rehab in Caron a few years ago. She tries to attend virtual and outdoor recovery meetings, socially estranged, three or four times a week.

"The pandemic is re-isolating us. Recovery brings it out of the shadows," said Urban.

As for Kearney, he said that after working all hours in the spring, he has figured out how to better structure his time so that work doesn't eat him up so much day and night. A great advantage of working from home, he said, is that it allows you to spend more time on your workouts, which are essential to your mental health in your recovery. And it has allowed him to join at least three virtual support meetings per week.

One way she says her recovery has made her a better leader, especially during the pandemic, is the empathy she has developed for others during her years of therapy, retreats, and rehabilitation both at Caron and with a group called SHE Recovers.

"People are not just names on a spreadsheet," said Kearney. "They are real people and everyone has a story. Everyone brings something to the table."