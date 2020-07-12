They forced me to use all my sick leave on leave, so what happens when I go back to work?

I work for a private school and was suspended in mid-March. Before collecting unemployment, the school required us to use all of our accumulated sick time (it was seven weeks). This was called legal, but it doesn't seem fair, since we had nothing to do with the closure, and now with the reopening of the crash we no longer have sick time to use. Do we have any resources?

In general, yes, employers can require the use of paid vacation / time off (PTO) and also restrict its use where there are no legal restrictions, such as state and local paid sick leave laws. That said, employees covered by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act cannot be required to take their paid personal time off before using the statutory sick time. Also, ask your employer when you will start accruing more sick time and what your plan is to deal with paid time off in the fall. They may have a remedy that they have not yet shared.

They cut me down in April. After purchasing my own health care plan, I had a recent dental checkup and was charged an additional fee for EPP from the office. Could I have rejected this because of my unemployed status?

I think dentists are secretly sadistic and love to inflict pain. "Does this hurt? Does it hurt now? How about now?" And charging an additional fee for personal protective equipment is questionable practice. Many companies have financial difficulties and, as a result, some may increase the prices of their goods and services, but it is not relevant to pay the additional fee depending on their employment situation. Imagine how out of control (and creative) people could get if being unemployed was a legitimate reason not to pay for things. However, if they did not disclose the additional fee before you sat in your chair, you can simply refuse to pay anything other than your services. If they disclosed the additional fee and you agreed ahead of time, you should pay and then maybe find a kinder, gentler dentist.

Gregory Giangrande has more than 25 years of experience as executive director of human resources. Email your questions to GoToGreg@NYPost.com. Follow Greg on Twitter: @greggiangrande and GoToGreg.com, dedicated to helping New Yorkers get back to work.