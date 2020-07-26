They have been married 46 years and have just passed COVID-19, cancer and chemotherapy together.







Robert and Janice Beecham have been married for 46 years, and this year they are happy to recover after a spring full of confusion.

"It is a blessing to be here because many people did not make it," Janice told CNN.

Robert Beecham said that he and Janice had been following the safety rules, but started feeling symptoms of Covid-19. A week and a half later, he still wasn't feeling well, so the couple tested for the virus.

The next day, on March 25, she called her son and agreed to be taken to the hospital.