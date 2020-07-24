They lost their mother and father to the coronavirus, 15 days apart

By
Zaheer
-
0
1


Her mother, Noehmi Esquivel, 39, and her father, Carlos García, 44, died after fighting the coronavirus, the family confirmed to CNN.

Esquivel was taken to the hospital on July 2 and ended up dying the same day, her brother, Jacob Mendoza, told CNN.

"My mom spoke to her and said it was okay for her to go home … and not to worry about Carlos and the children," Mendoza said.

"[She] prayed for her in the name of Jesus and passed away on the phone with my mother talking to her."

Carlos was able to attend Noehmi's funeral before succumbing to the disease.

Then just 11 days later, her husband, Carlos, landed in the hospital due to kidney problems. Her family said she was recovering from the coronavirus and that it exacerbated the medical problems she already had.

"He was barely recovering … [but] when he entered the hospital, he was fine," Mendoza said.

On July 17, his fourth day in the hospital, Mendoza said Garcia's condition unexpectedly worsened.

"We just hung up on him, and it sounded perfectly fine. It seemed like there was nothing wrong with it. And we were surprised when we got the call around one in the morning that he was deceased," he said.

Carlos García died on July 17, 2020, of complications derived from Covid-19.

Both Esquivel and García had diabetes and other underlying conditions.

"It was very hard for us, because the two of them had to die alone in the hospital because of this coronavirus pandemic," Mendoza said.

Now her two children Nathan, 12, and Isaiah, 14, will have to live with Mendoza and his wife. The family has created a GoFundMe page to help with the living expenses of the children and the community has gathered around them in their loss.
"At least since he [my father] passed away, we can be with our family," Isaiah Garcia told CNN affiliate KTRK. "We don't have to go to an orphanage or anything. I'd rather be here than anywhere else right now."

Her father's funeral is Tuesday at The Promise Church of Houston.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here