They lost their mother and father to the coronavirus, 15 days apart

Her mother, Noehmi Esquivel, 39, and her father, Carlos García, 44, died after fighting the coronavirus, the family confirmed to CNN.
Esquivel was taken to the hospital on July 2 and ended up dying the same day, her brother, Jacob Mendoza, told CNN.
"My mom spoke to her and said it was okay for her to go home … and not to worry about Carlos and the children," Mendoza said.
"[She] prayed for her in the name of Jesus and passed away on the phone with my mother talking to her."
Then just 11 days later, her husband, Carlos, landed in the hospital due to kidney problems. Her family said she was recovering from the coronavirus and that it exacerbated the medical problems she already had.
"He was barely recovering … [but] when he entered the hospital, he was fine," Mendoza said.
On July 17, his fourth day in the hospital, Mendoza said Garcia's condition unexpectedly worsened.
"We just hung up on him, and it sounded perfectly fine. It seemed like there was nothing wrong with it. And we were surprised when we got the call around one in the morning that he was deceased," he said.
Both Esquivel and García had diabetes and other underlying conditions.
"It was very hard for us, because the two of them had to die alone in the hospital because of this coronavirus pandemic," Mendoza said.
Her father's funeral is Tuesday at The Promise Church of Houston.