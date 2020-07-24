They lost their mother and father to the coronavirus, 15 days apart





Her mother, Noehmi Esquivel, 39, and her father, Carlos García, 44, died after fighting the coronavirus, the family confirmed to CNN.

Esquivel was taken to the hospital on July 2 and ended up dying the same day, her brother, Jacob Mendoza, told CNN.

"My mom spoke to her and said it was okay for her to go home … and not to worry about Carlos and the children," Mendoza said.

"[She] prayed for her in the name of Jesus and passed away on the phone with my mother talking to her."