They prepared for years for a pandemic. Now she's pressed to create a therapy that can help control her

In reality, the scientist from Tarrytown, New York, is doing something much bigger. She is helping to create a key ingredient that could help control the pandemic.

These days, the company is one of some running to create a therapy for Covid-19. Regeneron plans to start testing it in humans this month, and hopes it will be ready by fall.

Company scientists have been training for a pandemic like this for decades.

"Most scientists have said for years that there is a possibility of pandemics like this new coronavirus emerging," Pascal said. "So we thought, let's get ready."

To prepare, Pascal and his team ran speed challenges to see exactly how fast they could create a treatment for an emerging threat. They did it for MERS. They did it for Ebola. They hope all of that practice is worth it against Covid-19.

The treatment they are creating is what is known as an antibody cocktail. It may be used to treat people who are already sick, or it could prevent them from getting sick.

It is not a vaccine. Does not provide permanent protection. But this type of passive immunization works right away, while a vaccine can take a few weeks to activate.

Antibody therapies may also be ready much faster than a vaccine.

How Antibody Therapies Work

Antibodies are proteins that the body naturally produces to fight infection.

Since the Victorian era, scientists have taken advantage of this natural protection for treatments. In 1901 Emil von Behring won the first Nobel Prize in medicine demonstrating that he could use antibodies or antitoxins as he called them, to protect animals from diphtheria, a dangerous bacterium.

During the 1918 flu pandemic, doctors demonstrated that convalescent plasma, antibody-filled plasma from a patient who recovered from the disease, could fight the flu. Convalescent plasma has been used to treat severe influenza, MERS, and SARS, and now some US physicians. USA They are also beginning to see some success in treating Covid-19.

But since there is not enough donated plasma to treat all patients, modern medicine can fill in the gaps and perhaps even improve the process. Scientists can create what are called monoclonal antibodies, which are laboratory-made antibodies that do not depend on donor plasma and are created specifically to attack an infection.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said last week that monocolonal antibodies and convalescent plasma treatments are a "very, very high priority" to end this pandemic.

They have worked before. For Ebola, Regeneron set a company record, creating an antibody treatment ready to enter the manufacturer in less than six months.

For Covid-19, Regeneron wants to have his patient treatment in five.

"It worked quite well under pressure, and this has definitely been a lot of pressure," Pascal said. "And, like, increasing amounts of pressure."

They work nights and weekends, trying to get the right formula, to make sure it's safe, and are quick to keep up with at least one other team already testing human antibody therapy.

Eli Lilly and AbCellera began testing their antibody treatment on humans on June 1. Regeneron hopes to take his therapy to clinical trials by the second week of June. A handful of other companies are also in various stages of testing for antibody therapy.

Pascal's job is to lay the scientific foundation that determines which ingredients should be included in the Covid-19 antibody cocktail. Their data goes to the lab notebooks that the US Food and Drug Administration will use to determine if the treatment should be approved.

Pascal's team began the process with the DNA of the new coronavirus. The closest you are to working with the virus is when it is on your desk, where there is a 3D model that someone printed on it.

In the laboratory, she creates what is called a pseudovirus. It has the same peak proteins on the outside as the new coronavirus, but is less dangerous since it cannot reproduce. The peak proteins in the pseudovirus can penetrate and infect healthy cells like the new coronavirus.

"It mimics the current viral infection, but it really isn't, so we can test our antibodies against it and show that we can block the infection," Pascal said.

Some companies use cows or llamas to produce their antibodies, others do not use any animal hosts. Regeneron uses mice that make human antibodies.

The team injects parts of the pathogen into the mouse, prompting the animal to produce human antibodies that have slight variations. Some block the virus better than others. Once there are enough antibodies, scientists begin testing to find the best block for the spike protein to invade healthy cells.

Scientists isolate the ones that work best and deliver them to the company's manufacturing wing.

Do the antibody treatment

That's where Chris Cowan and his team come in. He is an engineer in charge of growing and cleaning Pascal's small cell vial. Antibody treatment grows in large stainless steel tanks.

"And it looks a bit like a New England API," Cowan said.

Once there is enough, He filters the contaminants from the cocktail.

"With each step it starts to get a little bit purer," Cowan said. Finally, it reaches a concentration suitable for a human.

Cowan said this is the fastest process that has ever worked, and they have done it all with pandemic precautions.

The teams work in rotation to reduce the number of people in the building. Skins are required, as are the weekly Covid-19 tests.

"It's not the serological tests, it's the plunger, you know, the plunger in the back of the nose," Cowan said. "We call it 'tickling the brain'." "

Cowan said it's worth it.

"There really is something special about working for your friends, family and neighbors in something that will help them directly," said Cohen.

The Regeneron antibody therapy will then be packaged and shipped to hospitals across the country where it will be tested in humans.

The first part of the test will determine if it is safe. Scientists will also want to see if it works.

& # 39; We all wish we could go faster & # 39;

One question for which Regeneron won't know the answer, at least until human testing begins, is how the treatment will be effective.

Does it work to treat symptoms? Or can it work to protect the most vulnerable: the elderly in nursing homes, people with underlying health problems, health workers, people who have been exposed to Covid-19?

"These are the things we are going to discover in our clinical trials," said Leah Lipsich, the company's vice president of strategic program management. She is optimistic, it can work. Regeneron tried a similar approach with Ebola.

In 2014, during the deadliest Ebola outbreak in history, the company had therapy ready in months, but the worst of the outbreak ended and they put it on the shelf. Three years later, when another outbreak occurred in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, they were ready. You submitted the medication to be part of a trial.

It worked so well that its clinical trial was halted in early August 2019. The data showed it was better at saving lives than some of the other therapies being tested. The FDA accepted REGN-EB3 for priority review in April. The agency is expected to make a decision on whether to approve or not Ebola therapy in October.

"I'll tell you when the data came out that Sunday showing it worked, I went to the office that Monday and went into the executive suite and did a victory lap, crashing the five executives I could find," Lipsich said.

If the Covid-19 antibody cocktail becomes a therapy this year, it would be the fastest the company has created a treatment, Lipsich said.

She hopes it works, and hopes that her lessons prepare them to move quickly during the next epidemic, whatever happens after Covid-19, "because I think there will be a next one," Lipsich said.

"I think," he said, "we all wish we could go faster."