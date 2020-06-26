They took away my excellent job offer in San Francisco (opinion)

Fortunately, I was able to do it mainly. I attended Vanderbilt University, which awarded me a full scholarship to cover my tuition, but not my room and board. To cover my cost of living, I had to take out $ 15,000 in student loans. While that number may not seem overwhelming at best, during the pandemic it has become a terrifying financial burden, facing the myriad additional challenges the virus has created for me and my family.

As a student of Medicine, Health and Society, he had been following the news about coronavirus since December. I knew its potential to wreak havoc on a global scale, and yet I did not fully understand the devastation it would cause until it spread to the United States. On March 13, Vanderbilt decided to close the campus. I had to move to New Orleans while continuing to pay excessive rent for my off-campus apartment, which I was required to do since my lease did not end until May 31.

When I returned home, I saw a city in disarray. Coronavirus cases were increasing at an alarming rate, and some attributed the spike to Mardi Gras, a sacred local celebration. My own sister, a freshman at Louisiana State University, had attended and exhibited various symptoms of coronavirus, including loss of taste and smell, cough, and fever. At the time, the tests were not widely available, so we were unable to confirm whether she was truly infected.

Virtual learning made the reality he faced much more difficult. With my three brothers at home, four of us were trying to continue our education without blocking the Internet. Even though our Wi-Fi largely reached us, we faced an additional financial hurdle: Our parents lost significant portions of their income.

My mother works in a doctor's office and could only come in during non-business hours to catch up on paperwork, and my father runs his own small business, which slowed severely at the height of a pandemic. As a result, providing the basics, like food on the table, became a high-stress task.

Still, he had hopes. I had hired an excellent health care consulting job in San Francisco for after I graduated, and I was relieved to know that soon there would be no financial pressure on my parents. At the start of the pandemic, the consulting firm told me that, in the worst case, they would only have to delay my start date by one month. I started looking for apartments in San Francisco, found a roommate, and started drawing up a student loan repayment plan.

A few weeks passed, the number of confirmed cases grew exponentially across the country, and the company changed its tune. They said they could no longer afford to continue the new hires, and my start date would be changed to sometime in 2021 (apparently without any real guarantee that it will happen).

Although I understood why they had made this decision, my ability to maintain my composure and maintain hope was temporarily withdrawn into the background. Now I was grieving: the loss of my chance to achieve financial stability, the loss of innocent lives from the deadly virus, the loss of high-level moments that I will never have a chance to experience.

For a time, pain overshadowed my ability to take concrete steps to improve my future or that of my family. Grief may seem too strong a word to use for the loss of a job or the loss of a graduation. But when I sat down with him and allowed myself to feel him, I felt more open to take my next steps.

I cannot pretend to know what the future holds for me or for those who graduate by my side, but I know that in the short term I can do my best to move forward when this pandemic finally comes to an end.

In the past few weeks, I went back to the old job applications and have refused to be deterred by the sorry state of the economy. I also started working temporarily in retail, a job I had in high school and seasonally during college, but, hey, I still have to pay bills.

And, a few weeks ago, I got a job at a significantly lower salary than my consulting offer, but one that still keeps me on my feet in the world of healthcare. I will start as a scribe for an orthopedic clinic in late summer.

It may not have been what I was forecasting for next year, but I am grateful to have my family, be healthy and, at the end of the day, have a degree from an institution that I have loved over the past few years. four years. My life, like the lives of many others in my age group, has strayed, but I strive every day to have a new vision.