Thieves defecate in the Bronx church after stealing $ 8K in electronics

A group of looters ransacked a century-old Baptist church in the Bronx and left frankly sinful evidence before taking off.

Police announced Sunday that they are looking for at least three culprits who stole nearly $ 8,000 worth of electronics from Creston Avenue Baptist Church Tuesday at 12:30 a.m.

The group went through the lock on the back door to access the vacant church grounds.

But before leaving, one of the deviant criminals defecated in the church hall, a member of the congregation told CBS.

“They ruined my office, they broke the safe, they broke the doors, they broke the kitchen. What could possess them to do things like that? Pastor Marcia Stanley told the station. "Can't you see that this is the house of God?"

Church treasurer Emeka Oseafiana said in a GoFundMe program this week that criminals stole audio equipment and computers, stealing or damaging about $ 10,000 of property. The robbery threatens to delay an early reopening of the church next month, Oseafiana wrote in the fundraiser.

"Recently, due to COVID, Creston has started streaming their Sunday service via Facebook to keep in touch with its members and the community," he said. "Creston hoped to reopen its doors on the first Sunday in August, but due to this unfortunate event, this may not be possible."

In just four days, the church has exceeded its goal, raising nearly $ 12,000 from 170 donors as of Sunday night.