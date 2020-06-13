Thieves with sweets in Michigan leave a trail of sweets after robbing a store that has just reopened

Staff at the Tummy Ache candy store in Bay City, Michigan reported a nighttime robbery to police Friday morning, saying only candy was stolen.

Candy store owner Star Henning posted a video of the stolen candy store, showing empty shelves in a brightly colored building with painted candy on the floor.

"As you can see, we have been robbed," Henning said in the video, adding that the store would be closed on Friday.

"The new addition we added to the candy store was not impaired in any way," Henning said, pointing with the camera at what appeared to be an empty tree from which the candy hangs.

He also said that the store was not damaged, apart from a broken window. Henning noted that candy was found behind the store and in the neighborhood.

"Please be patient with us as we try to restart our lives, in this COVID moment," he said.

Deputy Director of Public Safety Caleb Rowell confirmed to a local news outlet that the store had been robbed and that sweets were missing. He also confirmed that a window had been damaged in the robbery on the night of June 11.

Rowell also said she believed that only candy was stolen.

The Tummy Ache candy store has been a staple in the area for almost 20 years.

Henning explained that the store just reopened Thursday for its summer season, noting that the Starshine ice cream truck was operational since it had not been stolen.

The tummy ache had been closed for several weeks due to the coronavirus crisis.

According to the candy store website, it offers homemade goodies and plays old cartoons on a daily basis. Treats like cotton candy and snow cones are also store favorites.

"Moms and dads must know what is in their homes and in their children's pockets," Henning said in the video, asking the community for help finding the thief.

Henning said he hoped to reopen the store on Saturday.