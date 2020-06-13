Things related to race that have changed since the protests around the death of George Floyd began

This article describes some changes that take place in public life and in police departments. But it doesn't fit on the other side of it all: nationwide conversations, self-reflection, and education about institutional racism in the United States.

And while it is not yet clear what changes will have a lasting effect, these are some of the ways we are beginning to see change.

General reform: Minneapolis has banned the use of bottlenecks, as have Washington, DC, Chicago, and Denver, among other places.

The Aurora Police Department in Michigan banned carotid control, a movement that cuts off blood flow to the brain, after police used it to contain Elijah McClain, an unarmed black man who was not charged with any crime. . Phoenix also banned the technique after the protests. In addition, the mayors of Chicago, Cincinnati, and Tampa, Florida, and the police chiefs of Baltimore, Phoenix, and Columbia, South Carolina, have joined together to create the Police Justice and Racial Justice Task Force.

Updated charges: After public protests, prosecutors improved charges against Derek Chauvin, and the other three officers involved were charged. Additionally, the FBI launched an investigation into Breonna Taylor's death after local public pressure.

Rule changes: The New Jersey attorney general announced this month that the state will update its use of force rules, the first time it has been updated in nearly 20 years. The Dallas Police Department adopted a "duty to intervene" rule that requires other officers to intervene if someone is using excessive force.

Calls for a reduction of funds: The Los Angeles City Council introduced a motion to reduce the city police department's $ 1.8 billion operating budget, and Mayor Eric Garcetti said it would try to reduce the budget by as much as $ 150 million. The Minneapolis City Council has made similar plans.

Responsibility within the police force: Several officers filmed using force against protesters have been released from service and investigated.

School boards and others cut ties with the police: From Minneapolis and Denver to Portland, Oregon and Seattle, major school districts across the country are cutting all links to city police departments to institute their own security measures and hire their own security. Meanwhile, the Boston transit agency will no longer transport non-traffic police personnel to and from the protests.

Public life

Deleted Confederate Monuments: Some municipal governments and universities are removing monuments to Confederate leaders, slave owners, or known racists.

And in some cases, protesters tore down the statues themselves. In Richmond, Virginia, protesters tore down statues of Confederation President Jefferson Davis and Christopher Columbus. The city of Louisville, Kentucky, tore down a Confederate soldier monument, a plan in process for nearly two years. Leaders in Jacksonville, Florida promised to remove all monuments in honor of the Confederacy.

Walmart stops selling guns and locks in black hair care products: The mega-chain removed firearms and ammunition from some floors of the store after several days of protests across the country.

Walmart leaders also said stores would "stop enclosing" black hair care products after an activist shared that while products used by whites remained open on the shelves, black hair products They were closed in plastic boxes. In its statement, the company said that most stores did not shut down black hair products in the first place.

Doctors condemn racism: Leading groups of doctors such as the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association, and the American College of Physicians have declared racism a public health crisis and called for an end to police brutality against black Americans.

The groups said the trauma of racism can shorten life expectancy and cause chronic illness, and because police brutality occurs disproportionately against black people, they are more likely to die as a result.

, Nike, Vox Media and more have made an official paid holiday for employees from June 19 to June 19. Juneteenth honors the day in 1865 on which, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued, Union soldiers landed in Galveston, Texas, and told black American slaves that they were free. Some have criticized the gesture as symbolic and have said that more effective change requires more people of color in leadership positions in those companies. Twitter

Leaders resign after complaints of the company's racist culture: Prominent CEOs and business managers have resigned after allegations of racism and toxic business culture.

After several black writers revealed their experiences with racism on the women's website Refinery29, the site's editor-in-chief resigned "to help diversify our leadership at the publisher."

After the Opinion section of the New York Times published an incendiary note by Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton arguing that the Insurrection Act could be invoked to deploy the military across the country to assist local law enforcement, writers and Editors through the newspaper called the opinion piece "dangerous" for black employees. Opinion editor James Bennett then resigned after admitting that he had not read the article before it was published.

CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman resigned after comments he made about the Black Lives Matter movement, using the term "Floyd-19" and questioning why he should mourn George Floyd.

Audrey Gelman, CEO of the Wing's women's social club and coworking community, also resigned, after months of complaints about racial inequities within the company. Employees criticized his departure, saying removing it was not enough to correct systemic inequalities in The Wing's leadership.

Entertainment and sports.

HBO removes & # 39; Gone with the wind & # 39 ;: The streaming platform (which shares a parent company, WarnerMedia, with CNN) temporarily removed the Oscar-winning film for racist depictions of slavery and the Confederate South during the Civil War. The service condemned the bias portrayed in the film as "wrong then … and wrong today." The film will return later with a "historical context" that denounces the representations of the film.

NASCAR prohibits the Confederate flag: NASCAR banned the flag from flying at events after Bubba Wallace, the only full-time NASCAR black driver, condemned it. "The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs counter to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry," NASCAR said ahead of a race this week. That surprised many fans and a little-known driver: Ray Ciccarelli said he had given up on the sport because of the decision, which he called "political BS." The Confederate flag has long been considered a symbol of hatred and fundamental racism by the Confederacy, which separated from the US. USA In 1860 in order to continue benefiting from slavery.

The NFL owns: Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league "was wrong" for not listening to player criticism of racism inside and outside the NFL and promised that by moving forward, the NFL "would encourage a peaceful protest." Goodell did not mention former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has not been signed since 2017, a decision many believe is due to his kneeling protest against police brutality during the National Anthem.

The NFL also promised to donate $ 250 million over the next 10 years to "end systemic racism" by working with unidentified organizations and "taking advantage of the NFL network."

Sports heavyweights demand the end of qualified immunity: Players from across the NBA, NFL, and MLB, including Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Steve Kerr, and Gregg Popovich, sent a letter to Congress calling for an end to qualified immunity, a legal doctrine that protects accused police officers Of violating the rights of a civilian.

Players Coalition, a group advocacy for social justice and racial equality founded by NFL players Anquan Boldin and Malcom Jenkins, said in its letter that the group is demanding accountability for police brutality.