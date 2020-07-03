Think of my babies in the NICU and wear the mask

Suddenly there was an emergency caesarean section and my husband Walt and I were parents, blessed with Wyatt and Cameron.
But they are in the neonatal intensive care unit at Piedmont Hospital, and there is a strict visiting hours of just four hours.
It's been three months and counting …
I can't take them home and put them in their cribs that Walt and I have arranged for us all to start our lives together.
And, because of Covid-19, it is even more difficult.
I cannot kiss my beautiful children.
I cannot introduce you to your grandmothers who so desperately want to help.
I can't even hug my own mother.
We want to love our baby boys, but we are terrified that they may be exposed to the coronavirus.
So the next time you're thinking of going out without a mask, when you think, "This time it won't matter" and "If I get it, I'll recover," think of me.
Think of my twins, born prematurely, at 28 weeks.
My husband and I have been through hell and back. We almost lost them both.
One horrible April night, the nurses called the chaplain. We already know what it is to plead with God to allow him to support his son.
Please consider meeting me, in a hallway, in an elevator, or in a supermarket aisle.
If he doesn't wear a mask, not social distancing, perhaps the virus unknowingly gives me.
Hopefully, I don't get sick, because I'm relatively young and healthy.
But then I'm going to visit my babies in the NICU, during the precious four hours that restricted visitation rules allow.
Please think of me, rubbing my hands in the surgical sink.
Think of our NICU nurses, true angels on Earth, who sacrifice to see their friends and family to protect my babies.
Think of these two young children, who have no idea of the world they will soon be a part of.
And think of the thousands of families who are trying to protect immunocompromised children right now.
If simply wearing a mask protects them, is it really too much to ask?