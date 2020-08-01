Third Eye Blind and other bands are tapping parking lots to give fans their solution

"You can see it in my eyes," Jenkins told CNN, referring to the apprehension he felt before the band took the stage last Saturday. "We didn't have a sound check. We hadn't played in four months."

Jenkins soon calmed down, connecting with the crowd when the band unleashed some of their hit songs, and when the honking of the cars replaced the applause.

Welcome to the drive-in concert, a possible cure for music fans who crave live shows amid the coronavirus.

While live performances have gained popularity during the pandemic, they are not a substitute for the live experience, says concert singer Holly Turner, who attended the Ventura event.

"We were supposed to see Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out boy at Dodger Stadium tonight, but that was postponed," he said. "But this works, it's what we need: live music."

Turner and three friends watched the show from the bed of a truck. They observed the rules of the place, wore masks, and kept a safe distance from other vehicles, even as the music moved them to get off the truck and perk up in their parking space.

Concert goers paid between $ 59 and $ 199 for parking spaces, depending on the distance from the stage. There was no limit on how many people could pack the vehicle.

The promoter estimated that there was an average of four people per car for Saturday's show.

These are not just emerging concerts

Gross ticket sales for live entertainment shows in North America reached $ 1.6 billion on July 1, according to Pollstar, which tracks the industry. That is a far cry from the $ 3.5 billion generated in the first six months of 2019.

When the pandemic shut down productions at CBF, a Califronia-based music festival company, owner Vincenzo Giammanco turned. He used nearly $ 100,000 in federal paycheck protection funds to start "Concerts in his car" at the Ventura fairgrounds.

Giammanco says he employed more than 50 people for the Third Eye Blind show, from security guards to ticket sellers and staff who sanitized outdoor toilets every 15 minutes.

"That doesn't even begin to count the people associated with the gang and the positive economic effect on nearby companies," said Giammanco. "Then there were people who bought food from restaurants because we didn't provide any. They (the concert goers) also stayed in hotels."

Giammanco's upcoming shows include Sublime with Rome, Rodney Atkins, Tracy Lawrence, a tribute band to Selena and Jim Messina.

"I think we are just scratching the surface. This is not just a popup," said Giammanco.

The promoter says he wants to attract more popular bands to the venue by charging more for parking space, but he wants to keep the shows as an affordable outlet for those struggling financially.

With other forms of mass gatherings still restricted, live entertainment promoters are becoming increasingly committed to the concept of a car concert, from Texas to Florida to Maine.

& # 39; We need this right now & # 39;

In California, Giammanco seems to have an advantage over the competition with a large fairground parking lot and a seaside location.

During the Third Eye Blind concert, an Amtrak passenger train stopped just beyond the last row of parked cars.

"Hey, who's playing?" the driver yelled. "Third Eye Blind I think so. This is great!"

The train pulled away but the band continued to play on a cold and foggy night, including "Jumper" and a cover of "How Soon is Now?" From The Smiths.

"We are definitely looking for a way to play and he (Giammanco) has found one that I think is safe, brings joy to people," said Jenkins. "I think it's a pretty difficult combination to achieve, so I'm definitely supporting it."

Billy Vickery and his fiancee, Maria Martinez, watched the show from inside their orange Corvette.

"This is kicking butts, just being here," said Vickery. "We need this now."

Vickery's only complaint was that his car lights flashed on while he kept his radio tuned to the show with the engine off, and that bothered those attending the nearby concert.

"We are all trying to figure this out," Vickery said with a laugh.