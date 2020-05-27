Third-generation iPod Touch prototype with rear camera shown in new photos

Before Apple released the third-generation iPod touch in September 2009, it explored a prototype version that had a centered rear camera, a feature that the ‌iPod touch ultimately failed to launch with.



Giulio Zompetti, a developer who collects prototypes of Apple devices, today shared some photos of the third-generation ‌iPod touch‌ with the rear camera, giving us a clear view of the design variation Apple tested.

The best unit in my entire collection.#prototype #iPod Touch 3 with rear camera, a feature that was not present in the related production device.#AppleInternal #Apple #AppleCollection pic.twitter.com/SeVxBvTL8w

– Giulio Zompetti (@ 1nsane_dev) May 27, 2020

In August 2009, before the launch of the third-generation ‌iPod touchod, MacRumors He received photos of the prototype camera model, sparking rumors that the next device could be released with a camera.

At the time, it was believed that Apple removed the camera from the ‌iPod touch‌ at the end of the design process. The final versions of the ‌iPod touch‌ had an empty space where a camera could have been placed.

After leaking in 2009, a prototype version of the third-generation ‌iPod touch was seen on video in May 2010, and before that, in April 2020, a pair of camera prototypes appeared on eBay.

The eBay seller at the time said he bought the models at a flea market from someone who had bought them at a live auction in the Bay Area. Prototype devices like the third-generation ‌iPod touch are highly sought after by collectors and appear on auction sites. Zompetti has said in the past that some of its devices come to the surface of device recycling facilities.

While the third-generation ‌iPod touch‌ didn't end with a camera, Apple added it in the fourth-generation model along with a microphone. The fourth-generation ‌iPod touch featured a 0.7-megapixel rear camera along with its 0.3-megapixel front camera.