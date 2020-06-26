Third of the British has enjoyed the coronavirus blockade

One in three respondents told researchers at University College London (UCL) that, overall, they had enjoyed the period of restrictions.
But the survey highlighted the social inequalities that affected people's experiences during the shutdown, with those who earned more and those without underlying mental health conditions more likely to enjoy it.
Adults between the ages of 30 and 59, those who lived with others, and those with children at home were also among the groups most likely to have a more positive experience.
People in Scotland and Wales enjoyed the period less than those in England, and there were no noticeable differences between ethnic groups.
The British government imposed an unprecedented blockade on March 23, closed businesses, and told people that they could only leave home for a small number of essential purposes.
Respondents were also asked how much they thought they would miss the closure. The results showed that 26% felt that they were going to lose the block more than not doing it, while 61% felt that they would not miss it in general, and 13% were mixed in their feelings.
Meanwhile, 40% of adults reported gaining weight during confinement, 17% reported having drunk more than normal, and a third said they had smoked more than usual.
The results suggest that a large number of those who enjoy confinement have higher family incomes and live with others.
This means that they may have been "less affected by economic and social constraints," lead author Daisy Fancourt said in a statement.
Meanwhile, those with lower incomes, living in overcrowded housing, or feeling more isolated living alone may not be enjoying the confinement or have mixed feelings about it.
The UCL study has found a decrease in the rates of people who say they were complying with the blockade, although that depression has stabilized in the last week.
"Since people with low incomes have been at greatest risk of the negative social and economic consequences of the pandemic, it is not surprising that they have been less likely to enjoy confinement than people with higher incomes," said Cheryl Lloyd, director from the Nuffield Foundation educational program. , who participated in the investigation.
"It is essential that the political response take steps to reduce inequalities and minimize the long-term healing effects of the pandemic on low-income workers," he added in a statement.