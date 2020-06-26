Third of the British has enjoyed the coronavirus blockade





One in three respondents told researchers at University College London (UCL) that, overall, they had enjoyed the period of restrictions.

But the survey highlighted the social inequalities that affected people's experiences during the shutdown, with those who earned more and those without underlying mental health conditions more likely to enjoy it.

Adults between the ages of 30 and 59, those who lived with others, and those with children at home were also among the groups most likely to have a more positive experience.

People in Scotland and Wales enjoyed the period less than those in England, and there were no noticeable differences between ethnic groups.