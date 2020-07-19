This & # 39; anti-racist education & # 39; looks terribly racist

We often hear that what this country needs is an honest conversation about race. Here's a lot of "honesty" for you, from an unexpected place:

Blacks are less likely than whites to be self-sufficient. Black people are less likely to emphasize "linear rational" and "quantitative" thinking. They are less likely to think that "hard work is the key to success." They believe less in punctuality and instant gratification more than whites. Blacks are less likely to believe in a Christian God and are more inclined to be tolerant of pagan or polytheistic religions.

Since we are living in the era of the cancellation culture, it would be better to explain what I am doing so that no one will think that I think this makes no sense.

All this, intolerance, stereotypes and absolute falsehoods, is not my opinion. I also didn't get it from a white supremacist website. No, it comes from a graphic of origin and linked by the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The museum site has a full section on "Talking About Race." An article on "whiteness" cites a graphic titled "Aspects and Assumptions of Whiteness and White Culture in the United States." Much of the chart material can be read as an insult to blacks if one simply assumes that blacks believe in these things less than whites.

For example, with the graph indicating that whiteness and white culture are defined by "respect for authority", an appreciation for "delayed gratification", the tendency to "follow rigid schedules" and the belief that "work hard is the key to success. " "The implication is that black people are less defined by these values.

I'm pretty sure I'd be called a racist if I had to follow my lead on this list and say, "Unlike whites, blacks don't believe that hard work is the key to success."

Some of the other race-based claims from a 30-year investigation by White Diversity consultant Judith Katz are not simply intolerant by implication, they are simply wrong. Sure, "Christianity is the norm" for white Americans, albeit less every year. But do you know for whom faith is even more of a norm? Black Americans. And Hispanics.

According to the Pew Research Center, blacks and Hispanics are more likely than whites to attend church regularly, to the Christian church. As for the notion that whites are disproportionately biased against multi-god religions, I can't find any evidence for that. In fact, from what I can tell, most forms of paganism and polytheism in America tend to be almost exclusively white phenomena, although the data here is pretty hard to find.

There are a lot of things in this that make me mad, but the worst part is that this junk is almost designed to make race relationships worse. For example, Katz's cheat sheet informs us that a defining standard of white communication is the notion that one must "be educated."

First, I just wish it was truer for white culture. But more importantly, what the hell is this woman talking about?

Are good manners not a valuable standard for everyone? After all, manners are simply ways of behaving to show respect to others. Good manners and mutual respect reduce the chances of conflict, including violent conflict, in every society, which is why every society has rules of courtesy. Is it really just a white standard that we need less of today? Should whites, to lose their privilege, be less polite to someone? Black people? To immigrants?

If you were to say to a black friend, it doesn't matter to a black stranger or a coworker, "Look, I understand that your culture doesn't value punctuality or hard work like mine does," would it be better? It would be rude, to say the least.

This nonsense works on the assumption that the prevailing bourgeois norms (hard work, delayed gratification, punctuality, etc.) have no intrinsic or extrinsic value separate and apart from white culture and white privilege. That is not only crazy, it is harmful, because it gives people permission to reject these norms as "structures of oppression" or something similar.

Why the hell would you want to say that to blacks? Why would you want to tell someone this, even if it were true?

I am in favor of changing any rule of courtesy that makes black Americans (or Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans, etc.) feel oppressed or excluded. But I can't understand how putting these ideas into practice helps to do something like that.