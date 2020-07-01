This about the warnings from the West: China will do what China will do, meanwhile in the United States







His decision to impose a new draconian security law in Hong Kong marks the culmination of a multi-generational crusade to reaffirm full control over the former British colony. This is a dividing line in international relations, proof that Beijing now has enough confidence in its own power to accept the global consequences.

Washington and Brussels warned China that moving forward could cause serious diplomatic and economic repercussions. Hong Kong could lose its trade benefits with the U.S., for example (although U.S. threats may have been undermined by President Donald Trump's second assurances that he really didn't care what Chinese President Xi Jinping would do in Hong Kong or Xinjiang, as long as their trade deal was carried out.) In any case, Beijing was not deterred by the possibility of complications for its large companies like Huawei, or for losing lucrative foreign investments.

Xi is not suddenly embarking on an expansionary foreign policy (although Taiwan may be right to be concerned). China has always viewed Hong Kong as a purely internal political issue. In the end, his colonial humiliation in the Opium Wars, which saw him yield Hong Kong to the British Empire, meant more than the formula of & # 39; one country, two systems & # 39; which quickly vanished agreed in 1997 when the territory was returned.

But his increasingly assertive moves, from the South China Sea to the Indian border, show Xi is more committed than ever to his "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation" legacy project. And what is at stake in that quest means that Western convictions are unlikely to sound very strong in Beijing.