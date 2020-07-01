This about the warnings from the West: China will do what China will do, meanwhile in the United States

His decision to impose a new draconian security law in Hong Kong marks the culmination of a multi-generational crusade to reaffirm full control over the former British colony. This is a dividing line in international relations, proof that Beijing now has enough confidence in its own power to accept the global consequences.

Washington and Brussels warned China that moving forward could cause serious diplomatic and economic repercussions. Hong Kong could lose its trade benefits with the U.S., for example (although U.S. threats may have been undermined by President Donald Trump's second assurances that he really didn't care what Chinese President Xi Jinping would do in Hong Kong or Xinjiang, as long as their trade deal was carried out.) In any case, Beijing was not deterred by the possibility of complications for its large companies like Huawei, or for losing lucrative foreign investments.

Xi is not suddenly embarking on an expansionary foreign policy (although Taiwan may be right to be concerned). China has always viewed Hong Kong as a purely internal political issue. In the end, his colonial humiliation in the Opium Wars, which saw him yield Hong Kong to the British Empire, meant more than the formula of & # 39; one country, two systems & # 39; which quickly vanished agreed in 1997 when the territory was returned.

But his increasingly assertive moves, from the South China Sea to the Indian border, show Xi is more committed than ever to his "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation" legacy project. And what is at stake in that quest means that Western convictions are unlikely to sound very strong in Beijing.

& # 39; The president reads & # 39;

Trump reads, the White House saw fit to announce Tuesday, amid widespread reports that it does not consume the written version of the highly classified President's Daily Brief. "The president reads and also consumes intelligence verbally," said press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, when asked why Trump is not reading the PDB, which included information about Russia paying the Taliban to attack coalition troops, at the beginning of this year. (The threat was also mentioned in intelligence reports provided to the National Security Council in 2019.)

Intelligence analysts prepare for the President's highly classified briefing every day before sunrise to provide the Commander-in-Chief with an update on global issues. According to people familiar with the matter, its creators have been adding more photos and graphics to attract Trump, but the document has often been unread.

Summer boys

It's one thing to play professional sports without fans. But if the players don't show up, there will be a problem.

As North American leagues prepare to resume soccer seasons, elite players begin to wrestle with the implications of playing amid a pandemic. The NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL have elaborate plans for players to live in isolation, new rules on distance in locker rooms and stadiums, and quarantined arenas. But a series of positive tests for coronavirus has already spooked some players.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has made this baseball season a risk I am not comfortable with," Colorado Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond wrote in an emotional Instagram post. Several basketball players are also taking a pass, including Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley, whose six-year-old son has had respiratory problems. So far, none of the biggest sports stars have said they won't play, such a move would be a disaster for their leagues and could cause a backlash from fans due to their huge salaries.

Even golf shows that it can be impossible to maintain a sterile bubble while running a traveling circus. Several players withdrew from PGA Tour events after they, their caddies, or family members tested positive for the virus. Australian Jason Day, a great champion, had to run alone over the weekend while waiting for the test results (negative). Golf is a sport that exemplifies social distancing. What will happen when the NFL linemen start hitting each other?

After the exhausting psychological effects of months under lockdown, a few hours watching a favorite team could do wonders. And if the United States, like Europe, were ready to break out of its pandemic nightmare, athletes might be more excited to perform. But as long as the virus is unleashed here, even when players return to the field, court and ice, there is no guarantee that they will stay there for long.

