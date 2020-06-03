This Animal Crossing Pokémon Battle Does Each Series Perfect Justice

In another tribute made by fans to Pokemon, a talented group of Reddit users has recreated a battle with a couple of villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The latest installment of Nintendo's hit small town life simulator introduces a series of deep customization tools, allowing players to create tributes to their favorite video games and TV shows for everyone to enjoy, at least when not busy at somewhat creepy. -Gaming weddings.

This devotion of fans to external franchises, of course, extends to equally popular ones. Pokemon franchise, which fans of Animal Crossing: New Horizons I have honored in different ways in the past few months. Players have built their own Pokémon stadiums, rendered custom villages with the pixelated look of the Pokémon Gold and Silver games and I've even imagined the Pokemon pocket monsters characteristic of the series that live within the Animal crossing the world itself

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Animal Crossing: Every New Bug Coming In June

Now, a group of fans called The-Nooksters has recently released a clip of a Pokemon battle in Animal Crossing: New Horizons To the dedicated franchises subreddit yesterday. The brief simulated battle features two villagers dressed as legendary rivals Ash Ketchum and Gary Oak facing off in a grassy courtyard as they command their makeshift Pokémon, with Drift replacing Ash’s Charmander and Pate taking on the role of Gary’s Squirtle. What comes next is an almost perfect recreation of Pokemon The series' famous creature-to-creature confrontations, including command menus and text boxes, music, and sound effects straight from the games. The creators hilariously even released a quote from Gary Oak from the Pokemon anime when your "Squirtle" is finally overtaken at the end. Look the following video:

Animal crossing gamer affinity for creating impressive Pokemon tributes is somewhat ironic, like Animal crossing: New Horizons managed to outshine even the recent Pokémon sword and To protectThe sales figures in Japan in its first week on the market. Despite this, the Pokémon Company has just stated that 2020 is its second most successful year in history, backed by the aforementioned. Sword and To protect, the continued profitability of Pokémon GO, and exciting new announcements as an upcoming long-term board game Pokémon Trading Card Game.

With all this in mind, The Nooksters' recreation of a Pokemon battle in Animal Crossing: New Horizons It is both adorable and attractive in terms of its level of attention to detail. These two iconic Nintendo franchises seem to fit in well due to their colorful worlds and their emphasis on cute and distinct characters, a similarity that fans must also easily find when taking stock of the increasing number of games. Pokemon tributes created using Animal Crossing: New Horizons & # 39; Impressive customization features.

Next: What makes a Pokémon design good

Source: The-Nooksters

RDR2 Artificial Mutant Is Red Dead Redemption's Grossest Secret